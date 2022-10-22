Saturday looks to be a very nice day for outdoor activities as the sunny and dry theme continues along with afternoon highs continuing to warm reaching the upper 60s. We are watching an offshore low pressure system for Sunday which looks to bring mostly cloudy skies along with a chance for a shower or two later in the afternoon and especially at night. This low may continue to impact the region into the very beginning of next week, however, the track and timing are still a bit uncertain and will be the ultimate key with regards to just what we see. Whether or not we are impacted by the coastal low, after Monday, moving into the middle of next week, some fairly mild, if not warm, temperatures look to stick around across the region.
DETAILED FORECAST
SATURDAY
A broad and deep upper level trough over the region during the middle of the week which was responsible for the unseasonably chilly air has finally lifted out allowing ridging of the jet stream to return going into the weekend. This pattern change brings a nice rebound in our temperatures as surface high pressure builds overhead into Saturday. Plenty of sunshine will take us through Saturday as afternoon high temperatures continue to climb, and really feel a lot more comfortable, reaching the upper 60s.
SUNDAY
There continues to be uncertainty surrounding a weak area of low pressure expected to slide up the Eastern Seaboard Saturday night into Sunday. Because the system isn’t expected to be that organized and cutoff from the jet stream, it will likely meander at an erratic pace as it lifts northward off the coast. This is giving forecast model guidance headaches when it comes to what we can expect Sunday into the start of next week. Latest indications are that we can expect a mostly cloudy Sunday with a good chunk of the day being dry, before a few showers start to work in from southeast to northwest later in the afternoon and especially into the evening and nighttime. Just how close the low pressure system comes to the coast will ultimately determine just how much rainfall we see but as of now, nothing too terribly heavy is expected with New Jersey likely seeing the highest amounts followed by a sharp cutoff to the rain as one works west through eastern Pennsylvania. While more cloud cover is expected Sunday, high temperatures should still remain around seasonable levels in the mid 60s.
MONDAY
Our coastal low will continue moving slowly northward off the Jersey shoreline Sunday night into Monday pushing any associated rainfall further north into more of Upstate New York and New England. While a shower or some drizzle may linger first thing Monday morning, especially in New Jersey, we’ll continue to push much of Monday being dry at this point with clouds breaking for some sunshine as the day wears on. Again, uncertainty still remains surrounding the exact track and evolution of our coastal low, so this part of the forecast is still subject to change and you’ll want to stay tuned. High temperatures should be similar to Sunday remaining around seasonable levels in the mid 60s.
TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY
The coastal low from the very beginning of the week should move further away to our north and east off the coast of New England as we move towards the middle of the week. This will allow high pressure to build back overtop of the region for Tuesday and Wednesday while a cold front pushes across the nation’s mid-section. The high pressure system will help return a partly to mostly sunny sky while our wind flow turns more southerly in advance of the aforementioned cold front. This should help lead to a nice warming trend for our temperatures as Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon highs rebound to around 70 degrees. The cold front to our west may start to impact the region Wednesday night bringing a return to the chance for some showers.
TRACK THE WEATHER: