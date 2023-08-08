It'll remain breezy and mostly dry tonight amid comfy temperatures falling to the lower 60s. Winds will settle Wednesday and it'll be the pick of the week weather-wise! Enjoy plenty of sunshine and pleasant conditions including lower humidity. Thursday will feature more clouds and thunderstorm chances and possibly again late Saturday into Sunday. Friday may be the best bet for a mostly dry day. Highs will mainly be in the 80s most of the week, whether or not we're dry or wet and whether we're comfy or sticky. The 90-degree heat that has eluded as much of the summer remains absent from the forecast. Nighttime temperatures will also remain in the 60s, too.
DETAILED FORECAST
TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY
Winds will settle a bit tonight but it'll still be breezy at times. Nighttime temperatures will fall down to near 60 with somewhat comfortable humidity. Wednesday will be the pick day of the work week weather-wise, with mostly sunny skies, the lowest humidity levels we'll see for the week, and comfortably and seasonably warm highs in the mid 80s. Be sure to enjoy it, as some sticky and stormy weather returns by Thursday.
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
We'll likely wrap up the week with higher humidity, more clouds, and another opportunity for a few showers and thunderstorms on Thursday. Initially it looked like Friday may face the same fate, but the latest trends suggest we may wrap up the week with some partly sunny and mainly dry weather on Friday, with a few additional pop-up storms to kick off the weekend on Saturday. However, late week rain chances in this fast-moving weather pattern are likely to change day-to-day. It will remain warm with highs in the mid 80s through next weekend, but there is still no really hot weather in sight.
WEEKEND
We'll have a few additional pop-up storms to kick off the weekend on Saturday and Sunday. So, if you have outdoor plans this weekend, you may be dodging a few raindrops both days - not enough to cancel plans but we'll continue to watch the timeline closely. Temperatures will be near seasonable both days with afternoon highs in the middle 80s with nighttime temperatures in the middle and lower 60s.
