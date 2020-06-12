The cold front that brought showers, heavy downpours, and a few thunderstorms to parts of the area during the day on Thursday slowly worked its way off the East Coast last night and will stall out for the end of the week into the weekend. As that front sits stalled out to our south and east, high pressure will slide into the region from eastern Canada for today and Saturday. This will result in a couple of sunnier and mainly dry days with less humidity and near or slightly above average temperatures for mid-June. With that said, a weakening cold front will approach the area from the Great Lakes this evening, but the showers along this front are expected to stay near or north of Interstate 80 and near or west of Interstate 81. As the weekend rolls on, we'll see that stalled out front off the coast start inching its way back to the northwest and interact with an upper-level trough that will be lingering over the Northeast since Friday. This interaction will at least result in a little bit more cloud cover Sunday along with a slight chance for a shower in the afternoon. However, it may also result in a cut-off low developing over the Mid-Atlantic by Monday that then lingers well into next week. The best-case scenario is that the aforementioned high over Eastern Canada can build eastward into New England by Monday and suppress the unsettled weather to our south, which some long range forecast models are starting to suggest. Either way, Sunday and into early next week appear to bring cooler than normal days across the area, which means middle and possibly low 70s.
TODAY
High pressure will build in from Canada and lead to less heat and humidity behind our front, which will hang out off the East Coast into the weekend. Today is certainly getting off to a much more comfortable start as skies cleared out last night and lows dropped into the lower 60s. Expect ample sunshine initially today to just mix with some patchy fair weather cumulus clouds this afternoon. There will be just the slight chance of a shower later in the day north of the Lehigh Valley. Highs today will be similar to Thursday reaching the mid 80s, but the big difference today will be the humidity which will be much more comfortable.
TONIGHT
Any clouds, and perhaps even a stray shower north, that bubbled up during the afternoon Friday, should quickly dissipate by sunset or shortly there-past leading to a clear night tonight. With light winds and dry air in place, it will be a great night to leave the AC off and open up the windows for sleeping as lows dip down into the mid 50s.
SATURDAY
Saturday will start with sunshine before some clouds increase later in the day, but also looks mostly dry. Highs will be rather pleasant easing their way back into the upper 70s. With a possibly unsettled stretch of weather setting up late in the weekend and early next week, Friday and Saturday are likely the nicest overall days of the forecast.
SUNDAY INTO THE START OF NEXT WEEK
Later in the weekend, a trough, or dip in the jet stream, will dig in and set up shop over the Great Lakes and Northeast, perhaps lasting through the first half of next week. There's even the chance a cut-off low could form by then as well around the Mid-Atlantic. Remember we had one a few weeks back, and they are notoriously hard to predict. If and where that sets up will determine if Sunday into next week is fairly dry and comfortable with a good amount of sunshine, or something a bit more unsettled. For now, after a mainly dry Friday and Saturday, the forecast is for more clouds and a daily chance of a few showers in a muddled weather pattern. High temperatures are also expected to drop back into the mid and upper 70s through this period. There is the chance that the aforementioned cut-off low forms and sits far enough south over the Mid-Atlantic and high pressure to our north builds in, in which case most of the wet weather stays or eventually settles to our south, but that's still highly uncertain at this point. That would be the aforementioned best case scenario for drying things out quicker as next week develops and as of late, some long range forecast models are trending in that direction. Stay tuned for further updates!