For at least the next two days high pressure will build in from the Great Lakes and eastern Canada bringing a surge of dry and refreshing air. Sunday and Monday look terrific with ample sunshine, low humidity, and highs in the 80s. The next couple nights will also be much more comfortable for sleeping with low temperatures either side of 60 degrees. The heat and humidity will increase by the middle of next week and bring a better chance for wet weather, mainly later Tuesday and Wednesday, as a cold front settles into the area. Right now, it appears much of that front will clear the region for the latter half of next week leading to a return of fair skies and slightly cooler and less humid conditions. Although next weekend, temperatures will be toasty again with afternoon highs growing back to the 90s.
SUNDAY AND MONDAY
These pair of days look to be the best weather-wise over the next several days. Thanks to high pressure building overtop of the region, we can expect abundant sunshine, refreshingly low humidity, light winds, and comfortable high temperatures. Sunday’s highs are expected to reach the low to mid 80s, then Sunday night will be another refreshing one with mainly clear skies and lows in the upper 50s to around 60 degrees. Monday gets a little warmer with highs in the mid to upper 80s, but humidity will remain at comfortable levels.
TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY
Temperatures and humidity will be back on the rise as we move into the middle of next week thanks to a return of a southwesterly wind flow. While nothing oppressively hot and humid is expected, it does appear we have a good shot at getting to at or above 90 degrees for the highs certainly Tuesday and perhaps even Wednesday. We can expect a mix of sun and clouds through the period, and we’ll track another slow moving cold front dropping in from our north and west likely generating at least a few scattered showers and thunderstorms later Tuesday into Wednesday, although no washouts are expected. We're actually to the point however where some spots need a little rain, and this will be our next best chance for it.
END OF NEXT WEEK
Our mid-week cold front appears as though it will make its way offshore by Thursday allowing high pressure over the Great Lakes and Midwest to slowly build closer to the region. There might be just enough leftover humidity and instability on Thursday to allow a stray afternoon shower or thunderstorm to pop up, mainly south and east of the Lehigh Valley, but otherwise we expect much of the day to be dry with a mix of sun and clouds. Then Friday looks to feature plenty of sunshine with no rain or thunderstorm chances. High temperatures both Thursday and Friday will drop off somewhat to more seasonable levels in the mid to upper 80s. Look for humidity to gradually drop off as well through the period with much more comfortable values expected Friday.
