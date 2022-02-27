After a bright but chilly Saturday, more seasonable temperatures will return briefly today but it will also come with increasingly windy conditions. Another noticeable shot of cold air will return tonight as a cold front sinks through the area. This front could produce a snow shower or snow squall mainly north around the Poconos and closer to I-80. Moving into next week, expect a return to more seasonable high temperatures in the low to mid 40s with nights in the 20s. There are no big storms in sight and really no little ones either, with just a couple weak clipper type systems expected to track mainly to our north bringing a slight chance for some rain or snow showers. Overall, February will end on a quiet note, albeit briefly cold, and March will begin the same way, like a lamb so they say.
SUNDAY
Sunday will start cold, but will turn more seasonable by the afternoon as winds turn increasingly gusty ahead of a cold front that delivers a reinforcing shot of cold air later Sunday night into Monday. Look for a fair amount of sunshine for much of the day Sunday, and for highs to make it to the low and mid 40s by afternoon. But factor in a brisk westerly breeze at 12-25mph with higher gusts, and it will feel colder. A quick snow shower, some flurries, or perhaps even a squall, mainly in the Poconos, will be possible as the aforementioned cold front slides through Sunday evening. Later Sunday night, look for low temperatures to drop back into the upper teens with wind chills as low as the single digits as brisk northerly winds continue to blow.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
February will go out like a lamb, granted a very cold one on Monday, then March comes in like a less cold lamb on Tuesday, with both days featuring partly to mostly sunny skies. Highs on Monday will only be around 32 degrees, but we bounce back up into the more seasonable low and mid 40s on the first day of March Tuesday. A weak area of low pressure tracking by to our north across Upstate New York may spark a stray rain or snow shower late in the day Tuesday or overnight, but if this does even happen, it likely will be only in the Poconos or far northern New Jersey. As the week rolls on, a slow and steady warming trend should continue, as should the relatively quiet weather.
LATER NEXT WEEK
A seasonable and fairly tranquil stretch of weather looks to be in store for the second half of next week, with a mix of clouds and sunshine each day and highs mostly in the low to mid 40s, close to where they should be for this time of the year. There could be a bit of rain and/or snow Wednesday night with another weak area of low pressure sliding by to our north, but overall, a mainly dry forecast will be the rule. A reinforcing shot of seasonably chilly air looks to settle in by Friday as Canadian high pressure builds in. Highs are expected to drop back into the upper 30s Friday with a bit of a brisk breeze, but the day looks mostly sunny otherwise.
