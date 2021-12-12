As expected, record high temperatures were broken Saturday! Allentown set a new record high of 63 degrees beating the previous record high of 61 degrees set back in 1952. Philadelphia also set a new record high of 68 degrees beating the previous record high of 65 degrees which dates all the way back to 1899. Reading tied their record high of 66 degrees which dates back to 1911, and Trenton tied their record high of 65 degrees dating back to 1911 as well. Post- cold front, the cooler weather Sunday will be accompanied by plenty of sunshine and lighter winds. Overall, as we head into next week, the pattern will be one that features above normal temperatures along with mainly dry conditions and some decent amounts of sunshine. The next real shot for precipitation, and probably just in the liquid form, comes at the start of next weekend.
SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY
Drier but more seasonably cool weather returns for the remainder of the weekend and early next week, with a trio of partly to mostly sunny days Sunday through Tuesday. Winds will still be a bit gusty early on Sunday, but should gradually diminish as the day progresses. Never-the-less, with afternoon highs expected to return to the mid 40s, with the wind factored in, it will feel more like it's down into the 30s. Sunday will be the lone seasonably cool day of the forecast moving forward. Highs will inch up closer to 50 degrees by Monday followed by low 50s on Tuesday.
WEDNESDAY
A backdoor cold front is expected to drop in from our north late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. While little if any precipitation is expected to occur with the frontal passage, our wind direction may become more easterly off the Atlantic leading to some slightly cooler air. It's not like it's a huge drop in temps at this point, and we still think the numbers will stay slightly above normal with highs expected to remain near or just above 50 degrees. Wednesday should also still features some sunshine mixed with clouds.
THURSDAY
That backdoor cold front to our south on Wednesday will lift back to our north as a warm front Wednesday night, perhaps sparking a stray shower primarily in northern areas, but more importantly ushering in some milder air for Thursday. With a southwesterly wind flow returning Thursday, we expect highs to soar back into the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. The record high in fact for Allentown Thursday is 60 degrees set back in 1971. While skies may be more cloudy than sunny Thursday, that doesn't look to stop those temps from taking off, and the day also looks to remain dry.
