TODAY:
Mostly sunny and seasonable. High: 38
TONIGHT:
Mostly clear early, then increasing clouds later on with some light snow, sleet, and freezing rain towards dawn. Low: 23
TOMORROW:
A period of snow, sleet, and rain during the morning, then clouds will break for some sun in the afternoon. High: 41 Low: 25
Wednesday was groundhog day, again. In reference to the movie when Bill Murray was reliving the same day over and over again, that seems to be the case with our weather. Clouds have been abundant, brisk breezes have kept it cold, and more than anything else, snowflakes were still in the air. Granted, Wednesday’s snow showers and flurries left nothing more than a coating, and pale in comparison to the 1 to 3 feet of snow that fell over the last three days. But if it has felt like you’re waking up to the same weather over and over again, in a matter of speaking, you are. That finally comes to an end this afternoon, with lots of sunshine expected and above freezing temperatures teaming up to melt just a little bit of our deep snow cover. Now the break won’t last long, as a fast moving cold front will bring a period of some light snow and rain our way later tonight into Friday morning. However, any accumulations will be light and limited to the higher elevations north of the Lehigh Valley early Friday, with a mostly dry weekend to follow for all of us. The threat for another chance for accumulating snow has been taken off the table for Super Bowl Sunday, with the entire weekend looking seasonably cold and mostly dry as of right now. Furthermore, our next shot of arctic air may be delayed from early to later next week instead, with temperatures early next week actually not looking too bad for now.
TODAY
Today looks to become mostly sunny with highs inching into the upper 30s, allowing for some modest melting and compacting of the snow, with additional improvements on the roads expected. Watch for refreezing tonight once again as temperatures drop well below freezing into the low and mid 20s early on thanks to mostly clear skies.
LATER TONIGHT AND FRIDAY
A cold front will slide our way and bring increasing clouds overnight tonight, and eventually a few periods of a light wintry mix closer to sunrise on Friday. It will likely start as some light snow and sleet for everyone overnight, and will mix with or change to rain Friday morning, especially south of the Lehigh Valley. A coating to an inch is possible anywhere before any mixing, with perhaps a few inches in the higher elevations north of the Lehigh Valley, especially the Poconos. The cold front is a fast mover, and highs will actually tick up to near 40 degrees in the afternoon with the help of a little sunshine.
THIS WEEKEND
The weekend now looks mostly dry, as the pieces that needed to come together for a Sunday storm look to stay separate. So expect a bright and brisk Saturday with lots of sunshine, a noticeable westerly breeze, and seasonably cold highs in the upper 30s. On Sunday, there will be some extra clouds mixing with the sunshine and perhaps some flurries, but the day looks largely dry with highs similar to Saturday.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
An area of high pressure looks to move overhead for Monday leading to a dry and sunny start to the week, although temperatures will get colder as highs drop back to around 30 degrees. On Tuesday, another low pressure system from our west looks to drag a cold front through bringing a chance for some rain and snow. This is not a coastal storm and certainly doesn’t look to be too significant at this time. Highs Tuesday are expected to reach the mid 30s.