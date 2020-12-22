After a weak clipper system tracked through last night bringing some rain and snow showers along with a cloudy start to Tuesday, the system worked out to sea during the day today allowing some sunshine to return. Winds gusted between 20 and 25 miles-per-hour out of the northwest adding a little extra chilly to the air, however high temperatures still managed to reach the low 40s which certainly aided in melting snow. High pressure moves in tonight into Wednesday leading to quiet and seasonable conditions, but that won’t be lasting too long. A strong cold front will approach from our west later in the day into the nighttime Christmas Eve . Out ahead of the front, we turn quite mild as highs surge past 50 degrees for the first time since Sunday, December 13th. But the warmth comes with a price, as a steadier rain, even heavy at times, arrives later Thursday afternoon and for Christmas Eve itself overnight, accompanied by gusty winds as well. Flooding will be a possibility given rapid snowmelt combined with heavy rain. We’ll dry out hopefully just in time for Christmas Day, but it will be windy and colder with highs back in the 30s, and perhaps a few mood-setting flurries in spots. The colder air and breezes will last into the weekend, but high pressure also looks to return leading to dry and sunny weather.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT
Some lake effect snow showers will continue to stream southeastward across Upstate New York and north-central Pennsylvania early on tonight. A few of these flakes may be able to sneak into parts of the Poconos or the I-81 corridor from Schuylkill County northward this evening, but otherwise we can expect a dry night as skies gradually become clear. Thanks to high pressure building in from our west, brisk breezes early on will gradually diminish overnight. Lows should settle back into the mid 20s.
WEDNESDAY
High pressure will slowly make its way off the coast Wednesday continuing to keep our weather dry and quiet as plenty of sunshine to start the day gradually mixes with high clouds from the west as the day unfolds. Highs will turn slightly cooler compared to Tuesday, although still seasonable, falling back to around 40 degrees. Winds will be lighter as well compared to Tuesday, so all-in-all, it will be a more tolerable day to be out and about. Compared to the weather at the end of the week, Wednesday will certainly be a good day for last minute shopping and holiday preps.
THURSDAY (CHRISTMAS EVE)
As a cold front approaches, expect a warm Christmas Eve Day on Thursday with highs above 50 degrees, thanks to an increasingly gusty southerly breeze that may gust up to 40mph by Christmas Eve night. While the morning may start dry, expect increasingly wet weather later in the day as some periods of rain develop, and there could even be a rare Christmas Eve thunderstorm or gusty downpour come through with the front overnight. It certainly looks warm and wet as Santa swoops in here late Thursday, though the exact timing of the front is still up in the air. The faster it is through, the better for Christmas Day. We will need to keep an eye on the potential for some flooding given the heavy rain and mild temperatures rapidly melting our snowpack. At this time, rainfall totals from the storm system look to average between 1 and 2 inches area-wide, but some isolated spots could see as much as 3 inches. Currently, a Flood Watch is in effect from the National Weather Service from Thursday afternoon until Friday morning for the Interstate 78 corridor and points north. Urban and poor drainage flooding will be the biggest concern given clogged storm drains from snow. There is also a slight risk for flooding of smaller creeks and streams. If you live in a flood prone area, now is the time to have a plan of action ready to go just in case flooding occurs. Not only are we watching for heavy rain, potential flooding, strong gusty winds, and maybe even a rumble of thunder, it’s also possible at the very end of this storm system, we see rain changeover to a brief period of snow as much colder air comes blasting in on the backside of our cold front. This snow likely wouldn’t amount to more than a coating from the looks of things at this time however.
FRIDAY (CHRISTMAS DAY)
Our front will likely be off the coast come Christmas, and the wind will shift around from the west but will still blow quite briskly. Expect clouds to give way to some sunshine, but also a breezy and much colder day as highs drop back into the colder upper 30s. These highs will likely occur first thing in the morning as well. Look for temperatures to slowly drop throughout the day, perhaps falling into the 20s by the time the sun goes down. There could be a few flurries or a snow shower, but it’s likely the warmth before Christmas will wash away most of our current snow cover. We will need to have at least one inch of snow on the ground at sunrise on Christmas morning for it to be deemed a white Christmas.
SATURDAY AND SUNDAY
High pressure will return for the weekend leading to a return of mostly sunny skies and slightly lighter winds. The air mass in place however will remain rather cold, certainly Saturday, and there should still be enough of a breeze Saturday as well to add a little extra chill to the air. Look for Saturday’s highs to only climb to around 30 degrees. On Sunday, those winds should really ease up, and afternoon highs will climb back closer to seasonable levels in the upper 30s.
TRACK THE WEATHER: