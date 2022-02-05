Over the past few days, instead of accumulating snow, we mainly got rain, and a lot of it! Many backyards picked up 1.5 to 2.5 inches, with flooding and not shoveling to contend with. Cold air has taken over so be wary of icy spots this morning freezing up of any standing water, puddles, or wet surfaces from the excessive rain. Weather-wise, it's pretty quiet and mainly dry for the next several days. This weekend is the coldest part of the forecast with highs around or below freezing despite plenty of sunshine both Saturday and Sunday. The cold will ease next week as some 40-degree highs return, all the while keeping things dry and rather pleasant for early February.
THIS WEEKEND
High pressure arrives for the weekend and provides partly to mostly sunny skies but also cold temperatures. Highs will only be in the mid 20s on Saturday with a brisk northwest breeze adding a chill, and even colder lows near 10° are expected Saturday night. The wind and cold will ease just a bit Sunday, with highs around freezing, with plenty of sunshine still expected to wrap up the weekend.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
Next week looks to be about as quiet as it gets for early February, with a slow easing of the cold and mainly dry weather through Friday. Highs will inch closer to seasonable levels in the upper 30s on Monday with partly sunny skies. Then on Tuesday, a storm should pass safely offshore to our south and east to have no sensible impact on our weather. We'll keep the partly sunny skies with perhaps a little more of a breeze. If there were to be any rain showers, they'd be confined to the immediate NJ/DE coasts.
LATER NEXT WEEK
The weather word of the week continues to be quiet. Expect a mix of clouds and sunshine each day as highs inch up a few more degrees into the low to mid 40s each afternoon, just a bit above average for this time of year. Our next chance of some rain and snow showers with a weak cold front doesn't arrive until later Friday or Friday night as it looks right now.
