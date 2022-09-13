The first cold front moved through the area earlier this morning and brought a few clouds and a lingering shower. Now, a secondary cold front will push through the area later tonight and high pressure will anchor itself overhead. The area of his pressure will provide plenty of sunshine and comfortable temperatures through the next several days. Rain chances remain squashed, so you'll need to give your gardens a good dose of water as mother nature won't provide in that department. Over the weekend, high pressure will begin to move offshore, bringing a warm southwesterly flow helping to boost temperatures back to the 80s after a stretch of 70s through most of the week.
TUESDAY NIGHT
Another cold front will move through tonight, bringing a reinforcing shot of cooler and drier air. Skies will continue to clear and temperatures will fall into the comfy 50s.
WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY
High pressure will return from the north and west leading to the start of a much nicer stretch of weather. Enjoy plenty of sunshine through the rest of the week with comfortable humidity levels. Afternoon high temperatures will mainly be in the middle and upper 70s. Nighttime lows should also return to refreshingly cool levels again in the 50s - Thursday and Friday night might even feature several spots dipping into at least the upper 40s.
WEEKEND
The wonderful weather continues into the weekend with partly to mostly sunny skies. Expect a beautiful start Saturday with afternoon highs in the upper 70s and nighttime temperatures in the 50s. High pressure will begin to move off shore and that will pump in some warmer air thanks to a southwesterly flow. It'll still be bright Sunday but warmer with temperatures climbing back to the 80s.
