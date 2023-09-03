Sunday was yet another dry day with an abundance of sunshine, however this go around, temperatures turned much warmer by the afternoon compared to previous days. Many of us saw the mercury reach the upper 80s to lower 90s with heat index/real feel temps a few ticks higher into the 90s with higher humidity values. And even though the start of September is the start of "meteorological" fall, the calendar says summer has about three weeks left, and it will certainly feel like it through much of this upcoming week. Ironically, the hottest stretch of weather this summer appears to be coming after Labor Day, with 90-degree heat likely through Thursday. All the while, our weather remains partly to mostly sunny and dry, with no rain in the forecast until later Thursday into Friday when a few scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible ahead of a cold front. That front and shower chance may linger into the start of next weekend, but it appears fairly likely the temperatures will at least be dropping back to more seasonable levels with a gradual drop in humidity over the course of the weekend.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT AND LABOR DAY MONDAY
After a warmer and slightly more humid day Sunday, it all leads to a milder night tonight compared to previous nights as many likely see nighttime lows only dip down into the low to mid 60s…definitely not as cool as those 50s and even some 40s from the last few nights. Other than the warmer night however, our skies should be mainly clear with light winds. The heat will be on as we work into Labor Day, and the humidity will slowly continue to rise as well. Come Monday, expect highs in the low 90s as the humidity creeps up a bit further and dew points inch up into the more humid mid 60s, probably allowing the heat index to inch up too, making it feel a few degrees hotter than what your backyard thermometer reads. A very weak upper level disturbance will be dropping through during the day Monday and this does appear to bring a tad more cloud cover to the region, although no worse than a partly sunny sky. A couple forecast models also suggest the lowest of chances of a very isolated shower or rumble of thunder, mainly during the afternoon, but the overwhelming majority of the region should remain dry.
TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY
Summer may "unofficially" end after Labor Day, but our summery weather pattern will keep right on going past the holiday. In fact, the middle of the new week looks to be the hottest and stickiest days of this late season stretch, with highs around 90-95 degrees, and perhaps even some record highs being challenged. Expect hazy sunshine mixed with a few clouds through Wednesday, with low to mid 90s for our actual highs, and the heat index creeping a bit higher into the mid to upper 90s when the humidity is factored in. There's still no real chance of rain in sight through mid-week, so don't cover up or put away those air conditioners just yet even though it’s now September.
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
The heat and humidity will likely continue Thursday and perhaps into Friday as well, as we await a cold front on Friday. That cold front will lead to a slight chance for a PM shower or thunderstorm on Thursday, then perhaps a little greater chance for some hit-or-miss showers and thunderstorms on Friday. Thursday should definitely still feature hot high temperatures near or a few ticks above 90 degrees, but depending on the timing of the front for Friday, we'll either be in the mid 80s and humid but not as hot if the front is quicker and brings more clouds and an earlier rain chance, or upper 80s to near 90 degrees if the front is slower. We should see a return to more seasonably warm lower 80s for highs next weekend.
