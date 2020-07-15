An area of low pressure finally exited off the New England coast on Tuesday, but the associated upper-level trough lingered, leading to some scattered showers and thunderstorms mostly across Upstate New York and New England. Some isolated showers were able to sneak into parts of Pike County and Sussex County before sunset Tuesday evening, but other than that, skies turned out mostly clear last night as lows dropped into the mid 60s for most, but also some upper 50s and lower 60s in the Poconos and far northwestern New Jersey. Most of the area won't see a drop of rain again until late Thursday, thanks to an elongated area of high pressure sliding towards the East Coast and sitting overhead today. This high will deliver plenty of sunshine through today along with seasonably warm but comfortable conditions. On Thursday, the high will be pushed off the East Coast by a cold front approaching from the Midwest meaning the day will act as a transitional period with slightly more humidity and cloud cover, but with any shower and thunderstorm activity holding off until very late in the day or at night. Friday will be even more humid and cloudier with showers and thunderstorms possible at any time during the day as the cold front slowly passes through. By daybreak on Saturday, that cold front will dissipate off to our south and east as a ridge of high pressure builds in for the weekend, leading to a mostly dry and increasingly hot Saturday and Sunday.
TODAY
Another keeper of a day weather-wise is expected, with high pressure in charge and ensuring lots of sunshine, an entirely dry day free of any shower or thunderstorm mention, and seasonably warm highs in the mid to upper 80s. Dew points may tick up just a bit into the low to mid 60s, but remain not too bad by mid-July standards.
TONIGHT
With high pressure remaining in charge tonight, expect clouds that bubbled up during the day Wednesday to fade away as the sun sets with the loss of daytime heating. Mainly clear skies can be expected initially tonight, however, a light easterly onshore wind flow is expected to develop with time. As some Atlantic moisture is brought in with the onshore flow, clouds are expected to increase and lower late at night. It’s not even out of the question that some areas of fog develop as well. Overnight lows should drop back into the mid 60s.
THURSDAY
A cold front will approach from the Midwest on Thursday, pushing high pressure responsible for our recent nice weather off the coast. Fortunately, the front looks to be a slow mover so a good portion of Thursday appears to be dry. Low clouds that developed overnight, and even a little fog, may very well linger into first thing Thursday morning, but that should be followed up by some sunshine for a while. During the afternoon then, look for clouds to increase ahead of the aforementioned cold front. At this time, it appears it won’t be until very late in the day or at night that we’ll have the opportunity to see a shower or thunderstorm as the cold front gets closer. That will result in a warm and certainly more humid day on Thursday as high temperatures reach the middle 80s.
FRIDAY
The cold front that approached from our west late Thursday is expected to drape itself out across the region for Friday, leading to a cloudier and more unsettled day. At this time, you should plan on scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the day as highs stay around seasonable levels in the mid 80s, but humidity levels run sticky. Friday will mark our best chance for rain this week.
THIS WEEKEND
A ridge of high pressure is expected to wedge its way into Pennsylvania and New Jersey between the departing front early Saturday and an incoming front for early next week. This will result in a mainly dry weekend. However, with showers and thunderstorms circling around us and heat and humidity leading to instability during the day, it's certainly possible that we see a shower or thunderstorm pop-up in a few areas during the afternoon and evening both days. As for the heat, look for temperatures to return to the low 90s on Saturday and likely inch up into the mid 90s on Sunday, after more than a week-long hiatus without them.