Temperatures soared into the mid to upper 70s ahead of a cold front Wednesday, thanks to brisk west to southwest winds that pumped up some unseasonably warmer air. Clouds increased late in the day with a few showers, mainly north of the Lehigh Valley, but the heavier rain and even some thunderstorms stayed farther up the front to our north across upstate New York and New England. What the front lacked in moisture out ahead of it, it makes up for in a quick shot of cooler air behind it.
That cooler air will ride a still brisk west to northwest wind into the area today, with winds gradually diminishing as high pressure builds in tonight into Friday. That high should ensure plenty of sunshine to wrap up the week, but that 24 to 36 hour shot of cooler air will keep highs in the low to mid 60s today, with chilly overnight lows in the upper 30s tonight.
Our next warming trend begins on Friday as we inch back up into the upper 60s, followed by highs surging back into the mid 70s to start the weekend on Saturday. Later in the weekend into early next week, we’ll have to watch the remnants of Hurricane Delta, a strong hurricane expected to make landfall in the northern Gulf of Mexico later Friday afternoon. It looks increasingly likely that some of that rain will make it this far north, perhaps as early as later Sunday afternoon, but more likely Sunday night into Monday, possibly lingering into Tuesday as well.
TODAY THROUGH FRIDAY
Behind Wednesday’s cold front, it's much cooler to wrap up the week with some brisk winds today ushering in the cooler air, which sticks around through Friday night.
Expect mostly sunny skies today with a noticeable northwest breeze and lots of sunshine and a relaxing wind on Friday as high pressure crests overhead. Highs will be in the low to mid 60s today with a northwest wind up to 10 to 20 miles-per-hour making for an even cooler feel.
Skies will be clear tonight as winds diminish, and this in combination with some very dry air will allow lows to dip down to chilly levels in the upper 30s.
Then we'll inch up into the upper 60s on Friday as winds relax even more thanks to high pressure building in and cresting overhead.
THIS WEEKEND
Saturday looks nice to start the holiday weekend, with partly to mostly sunny skies and highs warming back into the mid 70s as southwest winds return.
Clouds increase on Sunday as we watch the likely remnants of Delta to our southwest, and some showers are possible later in the day. At this time, it still looks like any steadier rain holds off until overnight Sunday into Monday, depending on the track of the remnant rains from Delta. Sunday’s highs should still be on the warmer side and in the low 70s, before the clouds and any raindrops arrive.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
Monday and even Tuesday’s forecast remain dependent on the leftover moisture from Delta, with Monday most likely to be the wettest day at this point.
Expect cloudy skies and some periods of rain on Monday, with mostly cloudy skies and some rain possibly lingering into Tuesday. As a result of the clouds and higher rain chances, temperatures will back down into the mid to upper 60s.