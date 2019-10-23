TONIGHT: Clear and chilly. Low: 38
THURSDAY: Plenty of sunshine with a mild and pleasant afternoon. High: 68
THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 42
|NO WIDESPREAD WARNINGS, WATCHES, OR ADVISORIES AT THIS TIME
After a beneficial rain Tuesday, we certainly dried out big-time Wednesday thanks to a return of plenty of sunshine and a noticeable west breeze sustained between 10 and 20 miles-per-hour, but occasionally gusting between 20 and 25 miles-per-hour. An area of high pressure building in from the Southeast U.S. behind Tuesday's departing storm system offshore helped bring the return to ample sunshine. It was the squeeze play between the high and offshore storm system that kicked up our winds. Afternoon high temperatures reached pleasant levels for this time of the year in the mid 60s.
High pressure will move into Virginia tonight giving us clear skies and gradually diminishing winds. The clear sky, light winds, and dry air will all set the stage for a seasonably chilly overnight as low temperatures are expected to dip into the upper 30s. High pressure will remain in control for Thursday moving east of the Delmarva by day's end. We can expect another dry and mostly sunny day with a mild and pleasant afternoon. Thanks to more of a southwesterly wind flow, afternoon high temperatures Thursday should get a little warmer compared to Wednesday, reaching the upper 60s.
Friday will likely feature a little more cloud cover compared to Wednesday and Thursday, but still some decent sunny breaks, as high pressure moves further away offshore, and a dying cold front and upper level trough approach from the Great Lakes. These features may spark a late day or early nighttime shower Friday, mainly in the Poconos or northern New Jersey, but pretty much everyone should stay dry meaning trick-or-treat festivities should have no weather issues. Friday's high temperatures should remain pleasant in the mid 60s as we retain a bit of a southwesterly wind flow. High pressure will briefly return to our north overnight Friday clearing our skies as lows settle back into the mid 40s.
The weekend looks sort of similar to last weekend with Saturday likely being the better day for outdoor plans while Sunday is wetter. We continue to think an area of low pressure will originate around the western Gulf Coast early Saturday and track northward into the Midwest and eastern Great Lakes by Sunday. High pressure initially to our north Saturday should help keep things dry for much of the day with just increasing clouds expected, and cooler high temperatures back around 60 degrees. As the aforementioned low pressure system moves further north, we may see a late-day shower Saturday, south and west of the Lehigh Valley, but it likely won't be until overnight Saturday that a steadier and heavier rain moves in. This steadier and heavier rain should stay with us through at least early afternoon Sunday, before gradually tapering back to just a few showers later afternoon into the evening as the low pressure system moves further north into New England. High temperatures Sunday are expected to reach the low to mid 60s, and early indications for rainfall totals suggests much of the area receives at least 1.00"
High pressure is expected to return for Monday helping to dry things out and lead to a return to some sunshine. High temperatures should warm back into the pleasant mid 60s. Thanks to a progressive weather pattern now unfolding across the region, yet another cold front may move in Monday night into Tuesday bringing another chance of rain. High temperatures Tuesday are expected to top out right around 60 degrees. There may be additional storm systems moving in mid to late next week right around the time of Halloween, but high uncertainly remains with that part of the forecast, so keep checking back for updates over the next several days.
Have a great and safe evening and remainder of the week!