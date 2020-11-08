A big area of high pressure keeps the skies super blue and super sunny again today. The moon's out again in the morning, and here's why you've seen the moon during the day lately.
This afternoon, our highs hit mid 70s, which ties a record for the warmest November 8.
The weather is still nice on Monday. We'll see a few puffy white clouds in the sky in the afternoon, so we'll call the day mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s encore, but we fall a degree or two short of the record high for November 9.
We start out sunny on Tuesday, but then you'll notice more clouds in the sky in the afternoon. So, it's partly sunny as highs hit the 70s one more time this week.
Showers arrive Wednesday morning, and it's pretty rainy Wednesday afternoon. The clouds and rain keep us out of the 70s on Veterans Day, and the rain lingers into Thursday morning. The rain wraps up with a cold front, so it's chilly Thursday afternoon as we see some breaks of sun.
Then, we really feel the effects of the cold front with highs in the 50s for the upcoming weekend. The skies are sunny on Friday and Saturday. Next Sunday, we'll have cloudy skies and showers.
If you're looking for something unique to do outside today, why not check out one of these boulder fields? The rocks in some of those boulder fields are pretty unique: they ring like a bell when you hit them with a hammer. Seriously!
DETAILED FORECAST
TODAY
TONIGHT
TOMORROW
A LOOK AHEAD
THE WEEK AHEAD
TRACK THE WEATHER: