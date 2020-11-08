SHORT TERM FORECAST
 

TODAY: Sunny.  High: 74.

TONIGHT: Clear Skies.  Low: 41.

TOMORROW: Mostly Sunny.  High: 74.

TUESDAY: Partly Sunny.  High: 71.

 
FORECAST SUMMARY

A big area of high pressure keeps the skies super blue and super sunny again today.  The moon's out again in the morning, and here's why you've seen the moon during the day lately.

This afternoon, our highs hit mid 70s, which ties a record for the warmest November 8.

The weather is still nice on Monday.  We'll see a few puffy white clouds in the sky in the afternoon, so we'll call the day mostly sunny.  Highs in the mid 70s encore, but we fall a degree or two short of the record high for November 9.

We start out sunny on Tuesday, but then you'll notice more clouds in the sky in the afternoon.  So, it's partly sunny as highs hit the 70s one more time this week. 

Showers arrive Wednesday morning, and it's pretty rainy Wednesday afternoon. The clouds and rain keep us out of the 70s on Veterans Day, and the rain lingers into Thursday morning.  The rain wraps up with a cold front, so it's chilly Thursday afternoon as we see some breaks of sun.

Then, we really feel the effects of the cold front with highs in the 50s for the upcoming weekend.  The skies are sunny on Friday and Saturday.  Next Sunday, we'll have cloudy skies and showers.

If you're looking for something unique to do outside today, why not check out one of these boulder fields?  The rocks in some of those boulder fields are pretty unique: they ring like a bell when you hit them with a hammer.  Seriously!

DETAILED FORECAST

TODAY

11 8 WEATHER

Sunny skies and 70s continue today.

TONIGHT

tonight 11 8

It's chilly again tonight.

TOMORROW

mon 11 9

Sunday's weather repeats on Monday.

A LOOK AHEAD

3 day 11 7

The weather changes midweek.

THE WEEK AHEAD

7 day 11 8

50s close out the week ahead.

TRACK THE WEATHER:

LINKS:  HOUR BY  HOUR  |  RADAR | TRAFFIC

Tags

Comments disabled.