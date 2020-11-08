Weather Alert

PAZ060>062-100500- Berks-Lehigh-Northampton- 345 PM EST Sun Nov 8 2020 ...AIR QUALITY ALERT IS IN EFFECT FOR MONDAY NOVEMBER 9... The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection has issued a code orange air quality alert Monday for The Lehigh Valley/Berks County area. A code orange air quality alert means that air pollution concentrations within the region may become unhealthy for sensitive groups. Sensitive groups include children...people suffering from asthma... heart disease or other lung diseases...and the elderly. The effects of air pollution can be minimized by avoiding strenuous activity or exercise outdoors. For more information on ground-level ozone and fine particles...visit http://www.depweb.state.pa.us $$