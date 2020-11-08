A big area of high pressure kept the skies very blue and very sunny again on Sunday. That is also the reason for there was an air quality alert.
A few 69 News Viewers asked if the air quality alert was anything to be concerned with, so here's what you need to know:
A "Code Orange" alert means the air has enough pollutants that the air quality is bad for people with serious respiratory issues. Most people don't notice an issue on a "Code Orange" day. People with asthma and other less severe respiratory issues will start noticing an issue when the air quality is "Code Red" or worse. "Code Orange" air quality is not nearly as bad as "Code Red".
We'll usually get a few "Code Orange" alerts each summer. They often happen when we have a weather pattern like this (high pressure causing calm wind both at the ground and vertically) and when it's humid. Humidity acts like a magnet for dust, dirt, and pollutants in the air.
It was odd to see a "Code Orange" alert issued today because the air doesn't feel humid, but technically speaking, the air is more humid compared to earlier in the week.
The EPA issue an air quality alert when forecast models expect pollutants to be above a certain amount in the air, and the models expect that today and tomorrow.
So far, the models have not verified today. The air quality is in the fine in the "Code Yellow" category, which is below a "Code Orange."
The pollutants triggering the alert are not necessarily local. Often times, bad air quality comes from pollutants 100s of miles away. It just depends on our air flow. It makes sense because we got all that wildfire smoke back in September because our air flow was coming from the west coast.
Pollutants from cars will contribute to the poorer air quality today because our air isn't moving much, pollutants from cars will increase in the air throughout the day.
Surprisingly, the Lehigh Valley didn't get any "Code Orange" alerts for the first time since air quality records began 40 years ago. A NASA air quality expert explained why: "Possibly some relationship to COVID reducing ozone precursors and an overall decrease in tropospheric ozone in the Northern Hemisphere."
Ozone in our level of sky is a pollutant.
Circling back to the air quality alert, even if we reached "Code Orange" air quality levels, so few people would notice any difference outside that "Code Orange" is typically not something to ever be concerned about. Please do be concerned if you ever see a "Code Red" or higher alter. That is not in our forecast.
Let's talk more about the one of the reasons for today's air quality alert: the warm weather.
We broke the record high of 74, so today is now the warmest November 8 on record in the Lehigh Valley. We also set records in the Poconos and Berks County.
Tomorrow the mid 70s are back, and we'll tie or break some records again. The skies will look the same as today.
Tuesday's still a nice day. We'll call the skies partly sunny in the afternoon, and highs are back in the 70s.
Showers arrive Wednesday morning, and it's pretty rainy Wednesday afternoon. The clouds and rain keep us out of the 70s on Veterans Day, and the rain lingers into Thursday morning. The rain wraps up with a cold front, so it's chilly Thursday afternoon as we see some breaks of sun.
Then, we really feel the effects of the cold front with highs in the 50s for the upcoming weekend. The skies are sunny on Friday and Saturday. Next Sunday, we'll have cloudy skies and showers.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT
TOMORROW
A LOOK AHEAD
THE WEEK AHEAD
TRACK THE WEATHER: