It sure looks like the new year is picking up right where the old one left off. Now granted, it was a little chilly and brisk on New Year’s Day, at least compared to where we’ve been recently, and where we’re going later this week. However, even though highs Wednesday were only around 40 degrees, and gusty winds added an extra chill, Wednesday was the 11th day in a row of above normal high temperatures, and we should tack on at least another 4 or 5 days to that stretch through early next week. In fact, 50-something-degree high temperatures will return by Friday and Saturday, but the warmth will come with a price which is the first steadier rain of the new year. Temperatures return closer to seasonable levels for most of next week in the upper 30s and low 40s, but even that is just a bit above normal for early January. At least for now, there’s still no big arctic outbreaks or winter storm chances in the forecast.
TODAY
Skies finally turned out mostly clear last night, making it the clearest we’ve been since last Saturday. Brisk breezes during the daytime Wednesday diminished overnight, and low temperatures dropped into the low 20s making it the coldest night we’ve seen since Christmas. Interestingly enough however, low 20s are very close to normal for low temperatures for this time of the year. So today got off to a seasonably cold and frosty start, but temperatures will be climbing to mild levels during the afternoon. The day gets the nod as the pick day of the forecast, with ample sunshine to start followed by some increasing high clouds later in the day. Winds will be lighter compared to Wednesday, with milder southwest breezes pushing highs into the upper 40s this afternoon.
TONIGHT AND FRIDAY
Clouds will thicken tonight with some occasional rain and drizzle developing late from southwest to northeast, probably mostly after midnight, and continuing into Friday. While Friday looks rather damp, it shouldn’t be a washout. In fact, it’s very well possible much of the rain that falls for Friday will occur in the morning followed by a prolonged lull in the rain during the afternoon. Despite the clouds and raindrops Friday, highs will inch up a few degrees more to near 50 degrees. The next low pressure system will track up the Interstate 95 corridor more or less right overhead our area, putting us on the warmer side of things yet again, at least for most of it. Rainfall amounts look to be around 0.25” to 0.50”, a decent soaking, but not enough rain to cause any flooding concerns.
SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT
Our slow moving storm system will continue to bring some periods of rain and drizzle into the start of the weekend on Saturday, but also continued mild temperatures with highs inching up a bit farther into the low 50s. Up to another 0.50” of rain is expected, with a little more closer to the shore. Once low pressure lifts to our northeast and off the New England coast Saturday night, some colder air will work around the back side of the storm and allow the rain to mix with and change to snow as lows drop into the low 30s Saturday night. No appreciable accumulations are expected, though a coating of snow is possible in spots, especially in the higher elevations.
SUNDAY INTO EARLY NEXT WEEK
We'll try to dry things out as the first weekend of 2020 wraps up as clouds, and maybe some Sunday morning flurries, give way to some sunshine. Cooler air returns on brisk and blustery northwest winds that may gust up to 40 miles-per-hour on Sunday, with afternoon highs back closer to 40 degrees. Those winds add an extra chill, and keep the wind chill below freezing throughout the day on Sunday. We’ll start the new work and school week on Monday with mostly cloudy skies, seasonably cool highs around 40 degrees, and perhaps a few snow flurries. There is a chance for a steadier period of snow and/or rain on Tuesday as a fast moving clipper system crosses the region.