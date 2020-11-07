A big area of high pressure keeps the skies super blue and super sunny again on Sunday. You'll even see the moon in the morning again Sunday morning. Here's the reason why you can see the moon during the day sometimes.
In the afternoon, highs will be in the mid 70s, which would tie a record for the warmest November 8 on record.
The weather is still nice on Monday. We'll have a few clouds in the sky--enough to call the day mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s continue for one more day.
We start out sunny on Tuesday, but it gets pretty cloudy in the afternoon. The afternoon clouds knock highs back into the 60s. Showers arrive Tuesday night. Then, it's pretty rainy on Wednesday, which is Veterans Day. The rain ends with a cold front, so it gets chilly at the end of the week.
We're in the low 60s on Thursday with partly sunny skies. On Friday, we'll have more showers and highs in the mid 50s. The 50s stick around next weekend. Next Saturday is sunny and next Sunday is rainy.
While the 50s will be cold next weekend, those highs are typical for this time of the year. So, enjoy the 70s this weekend while they're here!
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT
TOMORROW
A LOOK AHEAD
THE WEEK AHEAD
TRACK THE WEATHER: