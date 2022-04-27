We finally got some sunshine back on Wednesday, and it's just the start of an even sunnier stretch of weather to take us through the last three days of April. But despite the increasingly sunny skies, the sun won't have much success in warming us up much through Friday. Get ready for more March-like weather with daytime highs mired in the 50s over the next few days, and even colder overnight lows not far from freezing. Factor in an occasionally brisk breeze, and wind chills will be colder still, even as cold as the 20s the next few mornings. But it's spring, and the cold thankfully doesn't usually last too long. Sure enough, the weekend will bring a welcome warming trend, as highs finally get back up to seasonable levels in the upper 60s by Sunday, just in time for a milder start to May. It's a dry forecast between now and then as well, with any showers holding off until after the weekend, likely sometime Monday or Tuesday.
TONIGHT
The clouds from the day should melt away tonight, as skies become mostly clear after a few evening sprinkles or Pocono flurries. It will remain rather brisk with a northwest wind around 10-15mph, which will eventually drive wind chills below freezing by morning. Actual overnight lows will hover in the low to mid 30s, with that active wind preventing an even colder night from developing. Still, be sure to take precautions with any sensitive early season plants, as temperatures will be around freezing in spots (and below freezing in the Poconos) the next few nights.
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
We'll get to enjoy a pair of great-looking spring days to wrap up the week, with abundant sunshine the rule Thursday and Friday. Unfortunately, it will still feel more like late March and not late April. Our average highs should be just shy of 70 degrees this time of year, and we'll be inching our way up through the mid and upper 50s, with Friday the least chilly of the two. Both days will feature a brisk breeze as well, which will continue to make the cool air mass that much more noticeable. Expect overnight lows Thursday night to again drop close to the freezing mark for some spots. Despite the cold temperatures, brush fire danger will be elevated the next few days with brisk winds and dry conditions.
THE WEEKEND
April will turn into May this weekend, and it looks to be a smooth transition from one month to the next, with partly to mostly sunny skies and increasingly mild highs that finally get their way back closer to average for this time of year. Expect lots of sun with low 60s on Saturday, and sunshine mixing with a few clouds and upper 60s on Sunday. The early mornings will still be chilly and likely in the mid to upper 30s, though not as cold or as windy as the preceding few days.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
We'll keep the seasonable temperatures going to start the first week of May next Monday and Tuesday as highs remain close to 70 degrees. However, things look a little more unsettled with the chance of a passing shower or two Monday and the better chance for some steadier rain showers come Tuesday. Drier weather looks to return the second half of the week.
