While sunshine gave way to plenty of clouds on our Black Friday and our 60-something-degree Thanksgiving Day highs were replaced with mid to upper 50s, we still made out with a pretty good deal weather-wise. It remained dry and temperatures, while a bit cooler, remained above average for late November. Keep in mind our average high for this time of year is actually in the upper 40s. We’ll shave a few more degrees off today’s numbers over the weekend, with expected highs in the low 50s both Saturday and Sunday with high pressure in firm command. That should ensure increasingly sunny skies and continued dry and pleasant weather for the rest of the holiday weekend. But sure enough as many of us head back to work and school on Monday, things take a turn for the stormier. A strong low pressure will ride up the Appalachians, delivering a round of soaking and windswept rain on Monday. At least we’ll see a short-lived surge of 60-degree warmth to start the week, before much colder but drier weather settles in to start December through mid-week.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT
Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies to persist through our Friday night, but it will remain dry with low temperatures in the upper 30s to around 40 degrees, as clouds help to keep our overnight lows warmer than we normally expect this time of year.
THIS WEEKEND
Any clouds will give way to mostly sunny skies on Saturday, and abundant sunshine will remain with us from start to finish on Sunday as high pressure controls our weekend weather. Expect highs in the low to mid 50s both weekend days, which is still a few degrees above average for late November. Coupled with plenty of sunshine, it should feel pretty nice if you’re out looking for that perfect Christmas tree, perhaps putting up some holiday decorations, or continuing that holiday shopping. Clouds will return Sunday night ahead of our Monday storm.
MONDAY
A more sizable storm will track up along the Appalachians on Monday, and bring a round of wet and windy weather to start next week on Monday. With a track up the mountains, the snow will remain well to our west through the Ohio Valley, but a soaking rain is likely for us for most of the day on Monday, along with some gusty southeast winds. Winds may gust over 40 miles-per-hour, and 1 inch of rain or more in spots is possible. At least it will be warm, with a one day surge of low 60s for high temperatures.
MIDDLE OF NEXT WEEK
Outside of a spotty rain or snow shower, expect clouds to mix with at least some sunshine, or a brisk and chillier day as highs settle back into the mid 40s. The cool temperatures will last the rest of the week, but a mainly dry pattern should be in place Wednesday and Thursday.
