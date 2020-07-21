We all know it's oppressively hot, and now It's officially a heat wave. Monday marked the third straight day (fourth straight for a few of us ) of 90-degree high temperatures, and it came with oppressive humidity levels that drove the heat index to 95 to 105 degrees over the last few days as well. And while you shouldn't expect any drastic shots of cooler and comfortable air for a little while, a subtle easing of either temperatures or dew points from time to time will help make things more bearable, or at least less unbearable, depending on your point of view. A few fronts will present the occasional chance of a shower or thunderstorm this week, with Wednesday and Thursday the likely candidates for highest rain chances. Friday gets the nod as the pick day of the week in terms of comfort, as both temperatures and humidity levels fall back into the more tolerable range. Humidity likely creeps up again next weekend and the heat may soon follow early next week.
TUESDAY
Monday’s cold front remains to our south, and high pressure up to our north over upstate New York will build in and provide a hot and dry day. The change in our weather lineup won't lead to much change in temperatures, as highs will still reach into the lower 90s. In other words, Tuesday is hot, but not excessively so, just that typical summer heat one expects in late July. Don't bank on Mother Nature to help out by throwing some clouds in front of the sun either, as Tuesday will be a create your own shade kind of day.
WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY
So keeping score so far, Sunday and Monday were both hot and humid, and Tuesday was hot but less humid. For Wednesday and Thursday, the focus shifts from the hot back to the humid, as our early week cold front will become a warm front and lift north through the area. Winds shift back more from the south, and open the floodgates for the steamy and tropical air to return. Humidity levels will increase as dew points rise to around or above 70 degrees, usually considered oppressive by many. The higher humidity and warm front in the area will also lead to increasing clouds and increasing chances for showers and thunderstorms, which will in turn keep temperatures lower and mostly in the upper 80s. A late day cold front could bring one final round of showers or storms, then some more noticeable changes towards the comfortable side of things for Friday.
FRIDAY
We finally get a break from *both* the heat and humidity on Friday, as more seasonable temperatures in the mid 80s will coincide with a drop in the humidity to the more tolerable range. High pressure builds in from the Great Lakes and delivers a nice looking day in addition to the nicer feeling one, with mostly sunny skies expected.
THIS WEEKEND
Friday's comfort may be short-lived, as the humidity could inch up for the last weekend of July with partly sunny skies and seasonably warm highs in the upper 80s. The 90-degree heat could soon follow by early next week.