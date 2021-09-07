Saturday and Monday were sun-tastic, with a damp and dreary Sunday tucked in between. Looking ahead at the next seven days, we can probably up those odds to six out of seven, as there many only be one wet day between now and next Monday.
As long as the tropics are quiet, and that's a big if of course this time of year, September can offer up some of the nicest weather of the year. It's warm but not hot, not too humid, and dry much of the time with comfier sleeping weather at night as well.
Wednesday is our only decent chance for a little wet weather, and even then, it doesn't look to be an all-day rain. Rather, it's just a few scattered showers and thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon.
Temperature-wise, expect highs in the upper 70s much of the week, with some warmer low 80s on Wednesday fueling our mid-week thunderstorm chance ahead of a cold front.
TUESDAY
If you wanted to extend your holiday weekend another day, Mother Nature will give you good reason to on Tuesday. Mostly sunny skies and comfortably warm highs in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees should make it a picture-perfect late summer day. Humidity will be low and winds will be lighter than on Labor Day.
WEDNESDAY
As a cold front approaches later Wednesday into Wednesday night, expect clouds to increase and shower and thunderstorm chances will as well, mainly later in the day and overnight. There will be some sun through the morning and early afternoon before any clouds or t-storms arrive, and the humidity will increase thanks to a noticeable southwest breeze ahead of our front.
Highs will be in the low 80s, the warmest and stickiest day of a forecast that has no other humid days in it. A stronger thunderstorm or two can't be ruled out either.
THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY
Wednesday's cold front may be a little slow to depart, so some clouds may linger for a while on Thursday and perhaps a spotty shower or two. However, you'll notice clouds and humidity levels decreasing the rest of the week, which will set up a sunny and pleasant stretch of weather later Thursday through Saturday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s each afternoon, with overnight lows mostly in the mid 50s. Enjoy!