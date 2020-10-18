Enjoy the sun while we have it! A cold front out to our west is waiting to bring us cloudy skies, and it will tonight. But--because of the cloudy skies--it's warmer tonight. Instead of lows at 32, we're in the mid 40s. Clouds send heat back to the ground, so it's always warmer on a cloudy night.
The clouds stay all day on Monday as that cold front stalls out over western PA. It's almost the same story on Tuesday, expect there will be a few breaks of sun in the afternoon. Then, the sunny skies return for the rest of the week.
With that said, there will be a stray shower for a spot or two on Saturday as a weak cold front crosses. It takes away the 70s we get for half of the week and replaces them with more seasonal highs in the mid 60s.
Some Notes:
This was the coldest morning in 6 months! April 19 was the last time we saw 32 degrees in the Lehigh Valley. In the Poconos, this was the coldest morning in 5 months.
This was the coldest morning of the week. Most of the week of the week ahead has morning lows in the 50s.
There will be some fog Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday mornings.
There is a meteor shower Tuesday night. Read all about it and what causes "shooting stars." But, it's not a great viewing night. The skies look partly cloudy.
