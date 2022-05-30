As we get set to kick off the unofficial start to summer, our weather is certainly starting to shape up more “summery”. Sunday featured a return to an abundance of sunshine with high temperatures in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees in many locations as well as comfortable humidity levels. As we move into the start of the new week, high pressure will really take hold of our weather pattern leading to mostly sunny skies along with warming temperatures. Many backyards should reach the upper 80s to around 90 degrees on Memorial Day with increasing humidity. On Tuesday, we'll have an opportunity to challenge record high temperatures. At ABE, the record is 95° and we're forecasting 94°. At RDG the record is 94° and we're forecasting 96°. Aside from those summery temperatures, hot sunshine could lead to heat-related illness, especially if working or staying active outside for an extended amount of time…stay hydrated friends!. A couple fronts will start to impact the area moving into the middle and latter portion of the week dropping highs back through the 80s along with the chance for a shower or thunderstorm.
FORECAST
MEMORIAL DAY
Memorial Day will be another great day for outdoor activities with no rain or storms expected and mostly sunny skies. You'll want to make sure you keep yourself hydrated and wear plenty of sunscreen if you'll be out and about for an extended period of time. High temperatures will soar to close to 90 degrees, and dew points by the afternoon will be climbing into the 60s making the air feel a bit more sticky. Monday night then, and likely the next several nights, won’t be as comfortable for sleeping with muggier air around. Overnight lows for the next several nights will likely not get any lower than the middle 60s.
TUESDAY
It will really feel like summer Tuesday as we'll challenge some record high temperatures. In Allentown, the record for May 31st is 95° set back in 1939, and for Reading the record is 94° set back in 2013. Expect partly to mostly sunny skies with building heat and dew points climbing well into the 60s. The heat index will be a few degrees warmer thanks to those higher dew points, so lots of hydration will be necessary! A backdoor cold front then appears to drop in late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning allowing some slightly cooler air to push back into the region.
WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY
In the wake of the aforementioned backdoor cold front, highs are expected to drop back into the upper 80s on Wednesday, however dew points look to remain well into the 60s, so it will still be a humid day. While a good chunk of Wednesday looks dry, a cold front encroaching on the region from the north and west late in the day may spark a shower or thunderstorm with the best odds for that to happen the further north and west one goes from the Lehigh Valley. Our cold front may linger close enough to our south and east for Thursday allowing a wave of low pressure to slide northeastward along the boundary as the day progresses. This may keep a shower or thunderstorm around for Thursday, especially during the PM hours, with partly sunny skies expected otherwise and high temperatures continuing to drop into the low 80s, although still sticky humidity values.
FRIDAY
Friday continues to carry a bit of uncertainty as forecast model guidance has been back and forth on whether or not a front clears the region and whether or not a wave of low pressure along this front remains close by. We’ll lean towards the optimistic outcome right now and say morning clouds and perhaps a stray shower will break for some afternoon sunshine, but bear in mind this part of the forecast may very well change. Assuming our front and low pressure system do clear the area, we should see humidity values dropping back to more pleasant levels as afternoon high temperatures drop back to more seasonable levels in the upper 70s.