After back-to-back soakers Friday and Saturday, we cleared out just in time for moms on Sunday afternoon, and started the new work and school week with abundant sunshine on Monday. Sure, it was still a touch cool for early May and also still a bit breezy as well. But there's no denying the nice mid-spring weather is back, and it looks like it sticks around most of the week ahead. In fact, we'll keep plenty of sunshine in the forecast over the next few days, and slowly warm things up to around and then past seasonable levels for this time of year. That means we'll trade our 60s for 70s, as highs climb steadily through the 70s for the rest of the week, with the winds slowly diminishing as well for an added bonus. Clouds and rain chances increase perhaps as early as Friday, but more likely over the upcoming weekend as a cold front approaches from the west, and a pesky low stuck off the southeast coast of the United States (yes, the same one that gave us our recent rainstorm) meanders back closer to the coast, but in a much weakened form.
TONIGHT
Skies should be mainly clear overnight with the brisk breezes from the day diminishing after sunset. Expect a chilly night to result, with lows in the low 40s for most of us, with some upper 30s possible in the normally colder spots in the Poconos.
TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY
Abundant sunshine should again be the rule over the next few days through the middle of the week, as temperatures start chilly each morning but warm up nicely each afternoon. Tuesday's high should be around 70 degrees, with a still somewhat brisk northeast breeze occasionally gusting to 20mph or so. We'll tack on a few more degrees to our highs on Wednesday with low to mid 70s likely, with lighter breezes for an added bonus.
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
Clouds may increase a bit each day, so let's go partly sunny for Thursday and then mostly cloudy for Friday, but with still seasonably mild highs in the mid 70s. There could be a few showers or some drizzle by Friday, especially the farther south and east and closer to the coast you travel. However, no steady rain is likely before the end of the work week. Humidity will actually begin to increase later this week, becoming noticeable for perhaps the first time this spring.
THIS WEEKEND
Unfortunately, the weekend looks like the most unsettled part of the forecast, but not nearly as wet, windy, and chilly as last weekend was. Expect mostly cloudy skies both Saturday and Sunday, with a few showers on Saturday and a few showers or a thunderstorm Sunday into Monday. Right now, neither day looks to be a washout, despite the increasing rain chances. And despite the clouds and some raindrop possibilities, highs will still remain seasonably mild and in the low to mid 70s all weekend long.
TRACK THE WEATHER: