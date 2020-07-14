The area of low pressure that brought showers and thunderstorms to the area late in the weekend lingered over Southern New England on Monday. This low and its cold front, which was draped along the East Coast, lacked much movement but was far enough away to largely leave us alone, as most of us remained dry with a decent amount of sunshine, less humidity, and seasonably warm temperatures. An upper-level trough remains over the Northeast into Tuesday, but outside of a stray shower or thunderstorm well to the north Tuesday, most of the area will remain dry. High pressure will bring in sunshine and less humid conditions through Tuesday as temperatures stay very seasonable for the middle of July. By Wednesday, the elongated high will establish itself firmly over the Eastern Seaboard, leading to a dry and sun-filled day with seasonable temps and moderately humid conditions. As our high is pushed off the East Coast by a cold front moving in from the Great Lakes on Thursday, we'll likely eke out a mainly dry day for the most part, but it will be more humid as the clouds increase throughout the day. By Thursday night, a few showers and thunderstorms will have moved in and those will continue into Friday, which will also remain rather cloudy and humid.
TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY
High pressure will build into the region Tuesday providing us with a good amount of sunshine and dry conditions. The combination of these factors will lead to rain-free conditions with mostly sunny skies. Tuesday’s highs are expected to stay at seasonable levels in the mid 80s, and dew points may very well drop off into the 50s meaning it will feel rather comfortable for outdoor activities. Wednesday gets a little warmer as highs return to the mid to upper 80s, but once again dew points don’t look too terribly high, climbing just a little bit into the low and mid 60s. A stray shower or thunderstorm on Tuesday should remain to our north across upstate New York or perhaps far northern Pennsylvania.
THURSDAY
A parade of cold fronts dating back to last week continues Thursday as another one looks to approach from our west. Fortunately, the front looks to be a slow mover so a good portion of Thursday appears to be dry under a mix of sun and some increasing clouds. At this time, it appears it won’t be until very late in the day or at night that we’ll have the opportunity to see a shower or thunderstorm as the cold front gets closer. That will result in a warm and certainly more humid day on Thursday as high temperatures remain in the middle 80s.
FRIDAY
The cold front that approached from our west late Thursday is expected to drape itself out across the region for Friday, leading to a cloudier and more unsettled day. At this time, you should plan on scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the day with very warm highs in the upper 80s and rather sticky humidity levels as well.