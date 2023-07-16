NWS Weather Alert NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT... * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of northern Delaware...New Jersey...and Pennsylvania...including the following areas...in northern Delaware...New Castle. In New Jersey...Atlantic, Atlantic Coastal Cape May, Camden, Cape May, Coastal Atlantic, Coastal Ocean, Cumberland, Eastern Monmouth, Gloucester, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Morris, Northwestern Burlington, Ocean, Salem, Somerset, Southeastern Burlington, Sussex, Warren, and Western Monmouth. In Pennsylvania...Berks, Carbon, Delaware, Eastern Chester, Eastern Montgomery, Lehigh, Lower Bucks, Monroe, Northampton, Philadelphia, Upper Bucks, Western Chester, and Western Montgomery. * WHEN...Until Midnight EDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - High atmospheric moisture content combined with an approaching front through Sunday will result in numerous showers and thunderstorms capable of heavy rainfall. Widespread rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are forecast, with localized amounts of 3 to 5 inches possible in some areas where thunderstorms are more persistent. These totals may result in flash flooding, particularly in flood-prone urban and low-lying areas. Additionally, there will be some potential for main stem river flooding following the heavy rain, due to excessive runoff. The greatest threat will be in areas that have recently had heavy rain and flooding, were soils are already saturated, in portions of eastern Pennsylvania and northern and central New Jersey. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. &&