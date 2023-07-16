A large "heat dome" over the desert Southwest coupled with a broad area of low pressure in Canada means some quick moving weather systems will affect our weather this week. Overnight Sunday, the potential for heavy downpours will end early, setting up areas with moist soils and calm winds to form some patchy fog, though it should not be too widespread. Then, Monday will bring a hot and dry day with slightly lower humidity levels. Temperatures Monday will top 90 in some places. Tuesday will return to a more unsettled day. Wednesday is expected to be the driest day of the week, before the humidity and thunderstorm chances increase again on Thursday and Friday. After Monday, the temperatures will remain in the mid 80s for the highs and in the mid 60s for the lows throughout the week.
DETAILED FORECAST
MONDAY
TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY
A cold front will bring a higher chance of showers and storms on Tuesday, with seasonal highs in the mid 80s. Wednesday will see a return to lower humidity levels and mostly sunny conditions, before afternoon humidity, showers, and storms return for Thursday and Friday. Temperatures will stay consistent for the second half of the week with highs mainly in the middle 80s and night in the middle and upper 80s.
TRACK THE WEATHER: