While the clouds stubbornly hung tough for most of the day on Tuesday, it was a much drier day compared to the raw and wet Monday we started the week with. It took much of the day, but some breaks of sun finally developed late in the day, and that’s just a sign of the more plentiful sunshine to come over the next few days. High pressure should provide us with a pair of brighter, drier, and milder days for Wednesday and Thursday ahead of our next cold front, due to slowly cross the area Friday into Friday night. As a low pressure develops along that front, some steadier rain will overspread the area later Friday, before our front sweeps it offshore by early Saturday morning. That means most of the upcoming weekend looks dry, but some chilly air will sweep in to start the weekend, with a brisk breeze providing an additional chill on Saturday.
