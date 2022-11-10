It felt like November on Wednesday after our unseasonably warm week to start the month. Highs were only in the mid 50s for most, despite abundant sunshine on Wednesday, but the cool will ease over the next few days. The milder temperatures will however come with a price, and that price is named Nicole, or at least the remnants of Nicole, a hurricane that made landfall in Florida overnight Wednesday into Thursday.
The leftover rain and wind will then work up the coast, and after a sunny and milder Thursday, we'll see some periods of windswept rain Friday into Friday night, and even a gusty thunderstorm or two.
The quick movement of these remnants will allow the weekend to clear out and dry out, but some brisk breezes will linger Saturday, and then the coldest air of the fall so far will follow for Sunday into early next week.
After a week's worth of 70s to start the month, highs starting Sunday may be mired in the mid 40s with unseasonably chilly air here to stay through most of next week.
DETAILED FORECAST
THURSDAY
A pleasant day is on tap with lots of sunshine as high pressure continues in control across the region.
As a light southwest breeze develops, we'll erase some of the chill from the last few days, and see highs inch back up into the mid 60s under mostly sunny skies.
Clouds should increase Thursday night, which will also make it noticeably milder than preceding nights.
FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT
The remnant rain and wind from what was Hurricane Nicole will head up the coast, in a weaker but still impactful form on Friday into Friday night.
With the track of the remnant low to our west likely over central PA, that means the heaviest rain (2-3"+) will also likely stay out in the western half of Pennsylvania and into Upstate New York.
Still, we'll get wet with a few rounds of rain and a possible thunderstorm or two, with 1-2" of rain on average with some locally higher amounts, especially points north into the Poconos. There's also the chance of a gusty storm or two, with some severe weather possible to the right of the track of the low pressure, for eastern PA, Delaware, and New Jersey.
With respect to winds, expect some gusty southeast to southerly winds around 35mph later Friday into Friday night, with some 40-45mph gusts along the shore.
Behind the system on Saturday, winds shift from the west and northwest, and may gust to 30mph. It will be blustery, but likely not enough winds for big damage concerns.
SATURDAY
Thanks to the quick speed and exit of Nicole's leftovers, Saturday should be a dry day, albeit still a bit brisk and breezy.
Look for blustery west to northwest breezes around 10-20mph with gusts to 30mph, but skies should become partly to even mostly sunny and we'll sneak in a bonus mild day.
The cold air will be delayed until the second half of the weekend, so Saturday should still be on the warmer side of average with highs in the low to mid 60s, perhaps falling back a bit later in the day.
SUNDAY AND MONDAY
While it looks quiet to wrap up the weekend and start the new work week, it also looks quite chilly, cold even, both compared to average and especially when compared with how we started the month. Look for partly sunny skies but brisk and unseasonably cold weather with highs only in the mid to upper 40s, and overnight lows perhaps dipping into the upper 20s.
MIDDLE OF NEXT WEEK
A weak system may slide through later Tuesday into early Wednesday, bringing with it an increase in clouds and at least some light rain, Given the cold air in place initially, depending on when the moisture arrives, there could even be a little wet snow at the onset, especially if the moisture arrives overnight, and especially in the Poconos.
Temperatures will remain unusually chilly for early to mid-November, with highs likely remaining around 45-50 degrees. Average highs for this time of year should be in the mid to upper 50s.
TRACK THE WEATHER: