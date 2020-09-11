Over the last 24 hours, the region was sandwiched in between two fronts, one along the Mid-Atlantic coast, and one stretching from southeastern Canada back through the Great Lakes and into the Midwest. As those two fronts converged over our area and tapped into some high humidity, widely scattered showers and even a few thunderstorms became the result back on Thursday. The classic hit-or-miss nature of this activity meant some areas saw well less than a 0.50” of total rainfall while a few other areas received between 1.00” and 2.00” of total rainfall. These showers and storms have since fizzled and moved away to our south and east as the front that was to our north and west is now pushing through as a cold front.
High pressure will then build in from southeastern Canada later today and deliver a shot of drier, sunnier, and cooler air that will linger into the weekend. A cold front and associated area of low pressure approaching from the west later Sunday will bring an increase in clouds, humidity levels, and rain chances, mainly later in the afternoon into the evening. Then our next and even larger area of Canadian high pressure will build right back in for the start of next week bringing a quick return to sunny, dry, and comfortable conditions.
TODAY
In the wake of our frontal boundary mess, high pressure builds in from southeastern Canada later today leading to drier and less humid air.
While the day starts a little muggy as dew points remain well into the 60s, expect things to feel more comfortable during the afternoon as dew points fall back into the upper 50s to around 60 degrees.
Highs should run very close to seasonable levels in the upper 70s with no worse than partly sunny skies.
Thanks to our one front, a cold front, continuing to push to our south and east this morning, a stray shower may linger early on, mainly south and east of the Lehigh Valley. Some low clouds and/or patchy fog may also linger early this morning as well. Other than that however, most of us remain dry and comfortable to wrap up the week and start the weekend.
TONIGHT AND SATURDAY
Clear to partly cloudy skies tonight along with light winds and dry air will set the stage for some very comfortable overnight lows as the numbers dip back into the mid 50s.
Saturday will likely be the opposite of Friday, with more sun early in the day then some clouds mixing with the sun as the day progresses. Highs will cool off a bit more and top out in the low to mid 70s.
SUNDAY
Skies will trend mostly cloudy again on Sunday as our next cold front approaches, with the best chance of a shower or thunderstorm holding off until later in the afternoon into the evening.
Highs will inch back up into the upper 70s, and the humidity levels will inch back up as well during the afternoon and evening after a couple of comfortable days. At this time no organized severe weather is expected, however an isolated strong storm is not entirely out of the question, mainly north and west of the Lehigh Valley however.
MONDAY AND TUESDAY
Sunday’s cold front will push off to our south and east while a large area of high pressure begins to build back in from southeastern Canada. While some morning clouds and even an early shower may linger, primarily for areas well south and east of the Lehigh Valley, the day should turn out dry with skies becoming fairly sunny as well.
Not only that, but humidity will drop right back to very comfortable levels as highs again reach the upper 70s. High pressure will be well in control by Tuesday as it tracks by to our north across Upstate New York into New England. This will bring the region plenty of sunshine along with very comfortable humidity levels.
A northerly wind flow will actually lead to even cooler, but still pleasant highs for this time of the year, in the lower 70s.