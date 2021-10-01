Weather-wise, October looks to pick up right where September left off, with more cool and dry weather. We'll kick off the new month and wrap up the work and school week on Friday with plenty of sunshine, a less active breeze compared to the past few days, and seasonably cool highs in the mid to upper 60s.
The weekend starts off just as sunny on Saturday, and after another crisp morning, a warmer afternoon will be our reward, as highs climb back above 70 degrees for the first time in a few days.
Clouds increase on Sunday and a shower or two could sneak in towards evening, but with any luck, we'll sneak in a mainly dry and still mild Sunday before rain chances become a daily fixture in the forecast over what may be an unsettled and cooler pattern next week.
FRIDAY
After a very cool start, lots of sunshine should allow for temperatures to bounce back into the mid to upper 60s under mostly sunny skies. While a few clouds may pop up during the day, they won't be as extensive as the past few days.
As an added bonus, the winds won't be quite as brisk either, with a lighter northwest breeze around 10mph.
With clear skies and light winds once again, Friday night will be another night when temps dive into the low 40s.
SATURDAY
While the morning will be quite cool, the afternoon will warm up nicely as the first weekend of October gets off to a sun-sational start!
Expect mostly sunny skies and highs into the low to mid 70s, the warmest we've seen since early in the week. We can thank a milder west to southwest breeze as high pressure slides off the coast, and a cold front begins its advance in our direction.
SUNDAY
Sunday may not end up all that bad, but it does look like clouds will be on the increase as our cold front slowly creeps east.
Showers are possible later in the day and overnight, although we may eke out a mainly dry morning and even part or most of the afternoon.
Highs will be in the low 70s despite the increase in clouds, thanks to a milder southwest wind ahead of our front. The best chance of a shower would be late in the day, especially areas north and west of the Lehigh Valley, and even more so out along the Interstate 81 corridor.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
Mostly cloudy skies are expected Monday and Tuesday as our front approaches on Monday and eases on through the area Tuesday. Both days will have the chance for some showers, with the possibility of a thunderstorm on Tuesday right along the front.
Neither day will be a washout, with highs around 70 to 75 degrees and milder overnight lows thanks to the clouds, mostly in the mid to upper 50s.
Cooler weather returns later in the week and rain chances may linger as an unsettled pattern may stall after setting up shop overhead.