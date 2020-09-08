You couldn't ask for a nicer way to "unofficially" wrap up the summer season than our beautiful Labor Day weekend, with dry, pleasant, and comfortable weather from sunrise Saturday morning through sunset on Labor Day. And if you're thinking about extending your weekend an extra day on Tuesday, the weather should cooperate as we sneak in a bonus nice day on Tuesday, granted with noticeably higher humidity levels that stick around through midweek. Thereafter, a slow-moving front will inch in our direction from the Great Lakes Wednesday into Thursday, with its slow movement likely leading to only a slow rise in shower and thunderstorm chances. While many of us may eke out a mostly dry Wednesday with just a small shower or thunderstorm chance south of the Lehigh Valley, Thursday will be the most likely day for a little wet weather. That being said, the front is somewhat lacking in moisture, so only scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected and not everyone will get wet. Given the unimpressive nature of our front, there's a chance that some of us may stay entirely dry all week, if you don't see any rain late Wednesday into Thursday. That's because high pressure builds in for Friday and Saturday and delivers a shot of cooler and drier air to wrap up the week and start next weekend.
TUESDAY
With our front stuck across northwestern New York and Pennsylvania, we'll sneak in a partly sunny and dry day, although with higher humidity levels as south to southeast winds bring in some stickier air from the south. Highs will inch up a few degrees as well, and into the mid 80s for most of us, a little warmer than our average high of the upper 70s for this time of year.
WEDNESDAY
Wednesday may very well be another mostly dry day for most of us, but will probably feature more clouds than sunshine as the clouds and humidity levels continue to inch up ahead of our slow moving front. Highs will still reach the mid 80s despite some extra clouds, which could produce a shower or thunderstorm the farther south from the Lehigh Valley you travel, especially southern Pennsylvania, Delaware, and South Jersey.
THURSDAY
As our front finally drops south through Pennsylvania and New Jersey on Thursday, it should deliver a mostly cloudy but still humid day, and our best chance for a few showers and thunderstorms. It doesn't look like a washout at this point, with only scattered activity, which means not everyone is guaranteed to get wet. Highs will be in the low 80s, a few degrees cooler than the previous few days thanks to the higher rain chances.
FRIDAY AND SATURDAY
As our front sinks to the south and high pressure builds in from the Great Lakes, cooler, drier, and less humid air should filter in on east to northeast winds. That will send highs back into the mid 70s to wrap up the week with no worse than partly sunny skies. Some clouds may linger early Friday morning as our front presses farther south of the area, and clouds could return later Saturday ahead of our next chance of rain later in the weekend.