The storm system that brought a few showers to the region into this morning will continue to move away this afternoon with generally dry conditions winning out. High pressure builds in and this will pave the way for sunny and dry weather the rest of the week. November looks to start dry and relatively milder than average with high temperatures at or above our seasonal average (60 degrees) in the afternoon...perhaps even breaking 70 degrees midweek. Morning lows should also be above those seasonal averages (around 40 degrees), probably running mostly well into the 40s, and even some nights/early mornings in the low to mid 50s. Our next front will approach early next week which will bring more clouds and a few showers Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures will remain mild Monday and then fall to the seasonable lower 60s Tuesday. Overnight low temperatures will flop from 50s Sunday night to the upper 30s Monday night!
DETAILED FORECAST
TUESDAY NIGHT
Our lingering storm system should finally be exiting out to sea allowing the skies to clear later tonight and overnight. Temperatures will remain mild, falling down through the 50s and 60s again. Some patchy fog will also likely develop late tonight and into early tomorrow morning.
THROUGH FRIDAY
High pressure looks to build in from Wednesday right through Friday, and it may very well remain overtop of the region right through next weekend. This means our weather should be dry and quite sunny and a very mild air mass looks to remain in place across the eastern half of the country. This means our high temperatures should run several degrees above the average early November high around 60 degrees. Look for highs to run right around 70 degrees Wednesday and upper 60s for Thursday and Friday.
WEEKEND AND EARLY NEXT WEEK
Temperatures over the weekend look to be even warmer, mainly in the lower 70s and even possibly some mid 70s! High pressure will still influence our weather pattern so expect partly sunny skies both days. Our next front looks to approach late Sunday night into Monday. That means a few more clouds will be building across the area, especially Monday with perhaps a few passing showers. Temperatures will stay mild in the upper 60s Monday ahead of the front then fall to the lower 60s Tuesday which is closer to where we should be for this time of the year.
