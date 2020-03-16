Most of the high temperatures Sunday were in the low to mid 50s with a good amount of sunshine. A dry, seasonable Monday is on tap with sunshine followed by increasing cloudiness with highs near 50 degrees. Another relatively weak system is expected to impact the region late tonight into Tuesday bringing some mostly light rain showers to the area, but also perhaps a few snowflakes across the Poconos. We'll get a brief break for the daytime Wednesday before more systems are expected to impact the region from Wednesday night through Friday. Once again, the predominant precipitation type should be rain, but it may be cold enough Wednesday night into Thursday morning for some snow to mix in, again mainly across the Poconos. Temperatures won't be too far off from normal from now through Thursday with highs generally expected to run in the low to mid 50s. By Friday however, a strong surge of warm air coming up the Eastern Seaboard will force temperatures into the middle 70s!
MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT
As the wind becomes more southeasterly Monday, moisture will slowly increase, as will the clouds. A cold front approaching from the west will help to increase the clouds as well, but from the morning through midday we can expect a decent amount of sunshine. Highs should climb close to seasonable levels around 50 degrees. The aforementioned front approaching from our west will move closer Monday night but will be relatively weak; therefore, only a shower in a few spots is likely late tonight, mostly after midnight. It will also likely be cold enough for a mix of raindrops and snowflakes in the Poconos. Given the light nature of the precipitation and temperatures generally above freezing however (lows only in the upper 30s), no snow accumulation is expected in most locations. The highest elevations could see a coating on non-paved surfaces.
TUESDAY
Behind the aforementioned cold front, winds will switch to a westerly direction Tuesday. After a shower or two in the morning, some sun should break out in the afternoon and temperatures will warm above normal with the down-sloping wind flow and sunshine. Afternoon highs are expected to reach the middle 50s.
WEDNESDAY
Wednesday’s temperatures now look to be very close to Tuesday’s highs in the middle 50s. High pressure on Wednesday will be moving away to the east, but will keep things dry with sunshine and some clouds.
WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY
The next storm system will be approaching the region from the south and west during this time period. There appears to be a lot more moisture to work with this go around. Rain for most is expected to arrive overnight Wednesday. In the Poconos however, it should be cold enough for a mix of rain and snow before precipitation ends as rain on Thursday morning. The precipitation could fall heavily at times on Wednesday night, with over an inch of rain possible. This system should quickly move off to the east, and much of Thursday may actually wind up dry. Given the possibility of a relatively dry day, and the aforementioned situation with the departing high pressure system, high temperatures for Thursday were bumped up a little from previous forecasts to the middle and upper 50s.
FRIDAY
Temperatures are expected to really take off at the very end of the week as the area will be firmly in a warm sector ahead of a vigorous cold front approaching from our west. A southwesterly wind flow will send a strong surge of warm air up the East Coast pushing our highs all the way into the middle 70s by Friday afternoon. With the approach of the cold front however, this won't be a sunny and warm day, rather a mostly cloudy one with a chance of a few showers.