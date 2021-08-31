Another week, another tropical system to deal with. First it was the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred back on August 18th, which brought as much as 3-6 inches of rain to parts of the area. Then five days later, Tropical Storm Henri delivered another 3 to 6 inches of rain during the weekend of August 21st-22nd.
This week, we're tracking the remnants of Hurricane Ida, which is heading our way for the middle of the week after a path of destruction after making landfall on Sunday. Its long track over land means the winds won't be a factor by the time Ida's remnants make it here, but a large area of heavy, tropical rains will survive the trip north. As much as another 3 to 6 inches of rain is possible Wednesday into early Thursday, and with the recent heavy rainfall, flooding has the chance to be even more widespread in areas that will be hardest hit by Ida.
Thursday will feature leftover showers in the morning with improving conditions through the day. Beginning Friday we will see some very nice weather that will last into the holiday weekend. That includes abundant sunshine, low humidity, and dry weather, which will make amends for our less than perfect Memorial Day and July Fourth weekends earlier this summer.
TUESDAY
Tuesday looks to be the calm before our next storm, with some sunshine to start the day followed by a steady increase in clouds as the day progresses. We should remain dry, with just the slightest chance of a shower towards evening, mainly towards southern or central Pennsylvania.
It's a seasonably warm day with highs in the lower and middle 80s, with a slight drop in humidity levels compared to the past few days. It will still be sticky, just not as much as it has been. Rain from Ida is scheduled to arrive later Tuesday night from the south and west, but the heaviest waits until later Wednesday.
WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT
Ida won't be purely tropical by the time she tracks across the Mid-Atlantic and certainly won't be a hurricane either. In fact, let's call her "Nor-Ida", as it will be more like a nor'easter of sorts with lots of moisture and flooding the primary concern. There could be some severe storms with damaging wind gusts and perhaps an isolated tornado as well, but that should be farther south across Maryland, Delaware, and far southern New Jersey, along and south of the track of the storm.
For most of us, we'll be on the north side of the track, which will be the cooler but significantly wetter side of the storm. Expect periods of rain to become steadier and heavier as the day unfolds, with the heaviest rain likely late Wednesday and Wednesday night, tapering to showers by early Thursday morning.
A widespread 3 to 6 inches of rain looks likely for much of the area, less south and east of Philadelphia. Flash flooding is likely during and shortly after the heaviest rain, and river and stream flooding may follow for the rest of the week as the rainfall is absorbed into the ground and waterways.
THURSDAY
Ida will be exiting stage right and off the coast early Thursday, so any rain ends early in the morning and skies should clear during the afternoon, It will be a little breezy in Ida's wake, but those breezes will usher in drier and more comfortable air for the rest of the week. Highs will only be in the mid 70s, with lower humidity levels building in as well.
FRIDAY
High pressure from the Great Lakes will build overhead for Friday, leading to a dry and mostly sunny day with very comfortable temperatures and humidity values. Look for afternoon highs to reach the mid and upper 70s. Nighttime lows by the end of the week will also be dropping back into the refreshing and comfortable 50s.
LABOR DAY WEEKEND
At first glance, this will be the nicest holiday weekend of the summer. Expect partly sunny skies Saturday through Monday, low humidity, and comfortably warm temperatures around 75 to 80 degrees each afternoon, with overnight lows around 60 degrees. Except for the slight chance of a thunderstorm later on Labor Day Monday, the weekend looks dry and pleasant.