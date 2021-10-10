An area of high pressure over Atlantic Canada combined with an area of low pressure off the North Carolina coast have been locked in place leading to an easterly onshore wind this weekend. This in turn has lead to plenty of cloud cover with cooler, more seasonable temperatures, and Sunday was certainly no exception to the rule. In fact, many of us actually had below normal highs for Sunday only reaching the low and mid 60s (typical highs should be in the upper 60s). The day was dry for a while, however as we got into the afternoon, we did see some showers and pockets of drizzle move in from the Atlantic crossing much of New Jersey and eventually working into parts of far eastern Pennsylvania and Delaware. Our weather should turn less gloomy as we head into the new week with a little bit more sunshine returning for the afternoons as we work through each day. Afternoon high temperatures will respond to that sunshine slowly climbing through the 70s as we work through the week. By the latter half of the week, with more of a southwesterly wind flow, we could be talking highs getting back near 80 degrees in spots. Much of the week should remain dry as well.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT
Showers and pockets of drizzle that moved into the region during the afternoon Sunday look to linger into at least the evening hours. An area of low pressure off the coast between North Carolina and the Delmarva will move a little further out to sea as the night progresses. An upper level wave will also move offshore helping to kick the surface low a little further out to sea. These factors should help shut down much of the shower coverage as we get later into the nighttime hours. Having said that, the easterly onshore wind flow should help retain some decent low-level moisture from the Atlantic, in this in turn may keep some areas of drizzle around longer through the night. Regardless of how wet or dry it is, expect skies to remain rather cloudy overnight. All the clouds will yet again lead to a mild overnight with lows only dropping into the upper 50s to around 60 degrees.
MONDAY AND TUESDAY
Our coastal low from the weekend should be well away out to sea while high pressure to our north over northern New England gains more control of our region. This setup means we should see dry conditions, however, clouds are still going to be somewhat of an issue at least for the mornings at the beginning of the week. The high’s position will keep that pesky easterly onshore wind flow established which will make for a rather cloudy start Columbus Day. During the afternoon, we should see more sinking dry air across the region thanks to the high pressure system to our north, so this should allow the clouds to break up a little giving us a little bit of sunshine before the day is done. With a little more sun expected Monday, afternoon highs should rebound back into the low 70s. The easterly flow remains in place Monday night into Tuesday, so once again, we likely see areas of low clouds filling in Monday night into Tuesday morning, with perhaps even areas of locally dense fog developing during the pre-dawn hours of Tuesday. By Tuesday afternoon, look for a little more sunshine to break out as afternoon highs again reach the comfortable low 70s. A weak front moving in Tuesday night may spark a very isolated shower, however at this time, it seems the overwhelming majority of the area will remain dry.
WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY
Wednesday looks to get off to a similar start to Monday and Tuesday with lows clouds and areas of fog. This time however, we expect a lot more sunshine to return during the afternoon as high pressure builds further south into the region and our wind flow becomes more southwesterly. Thanks to this setup, afternoon highs should get a little warmer climbing into the mid 70s. High pressure should remain in control overtop of the region for Thursday and Friday leading to more dry weather with a mix of sun and clouds. High temperatures both days will continue to slowly climb reaching the upper 70s. In fact on Friday, it’s not out of the question a few spots get to 80 degrees. Humidity values however will remain at comfortable levels.
TRACK THE WEATHER: