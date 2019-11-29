TODAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and quite cool. High: 45
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy to clear and cold; a very light wind. Low: 25
SATURDAY: Sunshine followed by increasing clouds; snow or ice late at night. High: 43 Low: 27
|NO WIDESPREAD WARNINGS, WATCHES, OR ADVISORIES AT THIS TIME
A sunny but brisk day is "in store" for Black Friday shoppers in wake of a blustery Turkey Day.
Wind gusts between 40-50 miles an hour throughout Thanksgiving snapped tree limbs, ripped shingles from rooftops, and even woke many of us up a little early than we would've liked on a holiday.
For Friday, an incoming area of high pressure will lose touch a departing area of low pressure, allowing winds to relax. That said, winds may still occasionally gust up to 20 or so miles an hour this Black Friday, mostly just making temperatures feel colder than they actually are. Morning temperatures in the freezer will climb into the middle 40s in the afternoon, with plenty of sunshine from start to finish. That sunshine will temper the chill this Black Friday.
Saturday will be sort of the calm before the storm. The day begins rather bright before clouds gradually lower and thicken throughout the day and into the night. It's the day to get out, to travel, before a bump in our holiday weather road develops late Saturday night into Sunday as the next storm system approaches from the west.
Initially, it will be low pressure moving into the Great Lakes. Eventually, a new low will develop off the East Coast and take over. While there’s probably enough cold air as the moisture arrives for things to start as a wintry mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain overnight Saturday into Sunday morning, easterly winds off the ocean will likely scour out the cold air enough to changeover any wintry mix to rain for most of us by Sunday afternoon.
As usual, any winter weather will linger longest points north through the Poconos and northwestern New Jersey in the higher elevations where things may stay mostly wintry right into Sunday night. While light accumulations of snow, sleet, and ice are possible, especially in the aforementioned higher elevations, it’s likely more rain than wintry weather farther south. Despite the changeover to rain for most, it’s a colder end to the weekend with highs only in the mid to upper 30s.
As our coastal low wraps up east of New England, winds shift around from the north, and colder air wraps back in, Monday could see any leftover rain or rain showers change back to snow before our storm finally departs, albeit slowly.
There is still much uncertainty surrounding the evolution of our storm system offshore on Monday, and that will have big implications on whether or not there will be any snow accumulation, certainly any that would impact travel.
Keep close tabs on the forecast over the next few days as we fine tune things. One thing is for certain, some breezy and cold weather will be with us early next week, but some eventual clearing will take place by Tuesday, with highs remaining in the upper 30s Monday and only low 40s Tuesday.