After five days of chilly gray and gloom, Thursday's abundant sunshine and 70-something-degree warmth felt like summer, and was a welcome change after the damp and dismal stretch we endured. And have no fear, as the sunshine will remain a fixture in the forecast indefinitely, through at least the middle of next week. However, temperatures will trend towards the cooler side of average again by the weekend, after we sneak in one more 70-degree day on Friday. Soak that warmth up, as Saturday will see highs only make the upper 50s, even with plenty of sunshine. Widespread 30s are expected Saturday night, with the first widespread potential for some frost if the winds can diminish overnight. Highs inch back up through the 60s later in the weekend into early next week, and we may make another run at 70-degrees by mid-week, before our next chance of rain arrives next Thursday.
TONIGHT
Expect clear to partly cloudy skies for our Thursday night, with lows on the milder side compared with how chilly the next few nights will be through the weekend. Expect temperatures near 50 degrees by sunrise Friday morning.
FRIDAY
A cold front will sweep through on Friday, as mostly sunny skies to start the day trend partly sunny as some clouds filter in ahead of our front in the afternoon. Highs will still get to around 70 degrees ahead of the front, where there is a small chance of brief shower or some sprinkles. Most of the day should be dry however, but behind the front, winds will pick up from the west and northwest as some cooler air prepares its arrival. Lows Friday night will drop close to 40 degrees as the chillier air becomes established.
THIS WEEKEND
While last weekend was damp and dreary, this weekend will be partly to mostly sunny from start to finish. There is a catch though, and that is it will be rather chilly and brisk, most notably Saturday. Despite the sunshine, highs will only be in the upper 50s on Saturday, with a northwest breeze adding a chill. Lows may drop into the mid 30s Saturday night, with some areas of frost quite possible, particularly if the winds diminish. Sunday is still cool, but not quite as chilly or breezy as highs inch back into the low 60s. Keep in mind our average high for this time of year is still around 70 degrees.
MONDAY AND TUESDAY
The nice fall weather continues, with partly to mostly sunny skies and a slow warming trend to get us back to seasonably mild early October highs. Highs will be in the mid 60s on Monday, and upper 60s to near 70 degrees come Tuesday. Lows will moderate too and climb back into the 40s after the 30-something-degree nights over the weekend.
LATER NEXT WEEK
Our next cold front is due to approach Thursday or early Friday, so that will be our next chance of appreciable rain. Thursday into Thursday night looks to be the only wet period of the forecast through next week, with another shot of chilly air following just in time for next weekend.
