Today will be quiet weather wise with sunshine mixing with clouds, but the wind will be a factor blowing at 10-20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. A Red Flag Warning is in effect for quick wild fire spread. Tuesday will turn mostly cloudy with a bit of rain arriving during the afternoon, which could mix with snow in the northern parts of the area. Expect improving conditions Wednesday with some breaks of sunshine and highs near 50 degrees. The pleasant weather will be short-lived as another area of low pressures returns Thursday bringing periods of rain. As we close out the work week Friday, skies will be mostly cloudy with highs in the middle 40s.
MONDAY
Canadian high pressure will build in today keeping us dry. Sunshine will mix with clouds along with brisk conditions causing a Red Flag Warning for easy wildfire spread throughout the day. High temperatures will hold in the upper 30s, but it will feel like the 20s all day long.
TUESDAY
We’ll keep that chilly air in place for Tuesday with highs likely no warmer than the lower 40s as an area of low pressure approaches from our southwest. Forecast models have some differences on how this system will evolve with some pushing it to our south and fizzling it out leaving us dry, while others have a more organized system bringing a cloudy, damp, and chilly day to the region. We’ll lean towards the latter option at this time, but know that the forecast may change to a drier one over the course of the weekend. If we do indeed see precipitation Tuesday, it might actually be cold enough to see a light mix of snow, rain, and ice, especially in higher elevations, but no significant accumulations are expected at this time.
WEDNESDAY
Tuesday’s storm system may linger just offshore first thing in the morning Wednesday keeping a few showers around. As the day progresses however, look for some sunshine to return as high pressure briefly makes a comeback. Temperatures should also respond to the drier and sunnier weather as highs climb back to the 50-degree mark