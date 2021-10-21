We're enjoying fall weather at its finest over the last few days, with cool and clear nights followed by increasingly mild and sunny days. Highs inched up into the low to mid 70s on Wednesday, and the warmer than average temperatures will be back for an encore on Thursday. However, a late week cold front will deliver our next shot of cool and breezy weather just in time for the weekend. Don't expect much rain ahead of our front, just a scattered shower or two Thursday night. And the cool air will be delayed a day, so Friday looks seasonably mild and mainly dry with a mix of sun and clouds. But come Saturday and Sunday, highs will struggle to get out of the mid to upper 50s, with brisk breezes adding a chill to the increasingly cooler air. There may be a spotty shower or two on Saturday, otherwise most of the weekend looks dry, albeit chilly compared to where we sit right now. The cool temperatures continue into early next week, potentially including our first nights with widespread 30s for much of the area come Sunday night. Rain chances may increase a bit come Monday and Tuesday, as the cool and breezy weather persists.
THURSDAY
It's a bonus warm and dry day on Thursday, similar to Wednesday but with a bit less of a breeze. Expect partly sunny skies with a few more clouds mixing in with the sunshine, but with warm high temperatures in the mid 70s once again. Southwest breezes around 10mph are expected throughout the day as a cold front approaches, with more clouds overnight and perhaps a passing shower or two, but nothing more.
FRIDAY
Behind our front, winds shift to the west and northwest, but the coolest air will be delayed by a day. So while temperatures come down a bit from the past few days, we'll still be in the mid to upper 60s, seasonable for this time of year, on Friday with a mix of clouds and some sunshine. The day is mainly dry, save a spotty shower developing in a few spots north and west of the Lehigh Valley.
THIS WEEKEND
That "fall feel" will become re-established and locked in this weekend, with brisk breezes and cooler than average temperatures. In fact, highs will only be in the middle and upper 50s both Saturday and Sunday, with a breeze making it feel even cooler. Weather-wise, expect clouds mixed with some sunny intervals, with a shower or two possible, more so on Saturday, even though much of the time is dry. Overnight lows may drop into the upper 30s for most for the first time this season by Sunday nights, but breezes will likely prevent any widespread frost. Sunday likely gets the nod as the better weekend day, as Saturday will have more clouds and the better chance for a few showers.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
A battle between high pressure to our north over eastern Canada and low pressure and a front to our south across the Mid-Atlantic will set up early next week. It looks cool and breezy with partly to mostly cloudy skies, and highs still only in the upper 50s. If the high wins out, we'll likely stay mostly dry. But if the low to our south has more influence on our weather, the clouds are thicker and rain chances go up both Monday and Tuesday.