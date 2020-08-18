Sunny skies Monday morning clouded up a just a bit by the afternoon as a cold front approached from the west. The southerly flow out ahead of this front caused the dew points to hover in the slightly more humid mid 60s during Monday afternoon. These higher dew points combined with temperatures in the low 80s provided some fuel to fire up a few scattered showers and thunderstorms through Monday evening, a few of which contained some gusty winds. A second front may touch off a shower, especially east of the Lehigh Valley on Tuesday, but any shower will be spotty and most locations will remain dry. By Tuesday night into Wednesday, a disturbance over the Virginias is expected to lift northeastward along our cold front along the coast but probably stops short of impacting most of our area. While this should result in more cloud coverage Wednesday, especially in the morning and to the south, it appears as though any rain chances stay mostly south and east of the Interstate 95 corridor and closer to the shore. From there on out, high pressure will be the dominant player in our weather pattern keeping us dry with a decent amount of sunshine and comfortably warm conditions through Friday.
TODAY
Expect a mix of sunshine and clouds on Tuesday and perhaps a spotty shower, even though most of the area and most of the day stays dry. The best chance for a quick shower would be the farther east you travel, but should again be the exception and not the rule. The rule for highs will be low 80s, seasonably warm for this time of year with more comfortable humidity levels as an added bonus. A shower is possible Tuesday night as well, especially towards the Interstate 95 corridor while most of us remain dry.
TONIGHT
There will be extra clouds around on Wednesday, especially the first half of the day and especially south of the Lehigh Valley, where the best chance of a shower will lie. Most of the day remains dry, with highs in the low 80s, although more clouds could keep temperatures closer to 80 degrees towards the Delaware Valley.
EXTENDED
High pressure builds in to wrap up the week and helps to provide a mix of sunshine and clouds and mainly dry weather. Thursday may end up the nicer of the two days with high pressure overhead, and Friday may have a few extra clouds and a bit more humidity as high pressure slowly slides off the coast. Shower and thunderstorm chances creep up just a bit over the weekend along with temperatures and humidity levels