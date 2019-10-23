TODAY: Mostly sunny and breezy. High: 66
TONIGHT: Clear and chilly. Low: 38
THURSDAY: Pleasant with plenty of sunshine. High: 68 Low: 42
|NO WIDESPREAD WARNINGS, WATCHES, OR ADVISORIES AT THIS TIME
Rain, rain has gone away leading to a bright and breezy Hump Day.
Congrats! Halfway through that work week after a soaking, soggy Tuesday. As expected, rain turned steadier and heavier in the afternoon and evening with between 1/2" and 1" of rainfall throughout the northern mid-Atlantic.
As that system departed Wednesday morning, any residual patches of fog or low levels clouds quickly gave way to sunshine. High pressure will be in control all day long with the reasonable weather complaint revolving around a noticeable breeze. It'll gust between 20-25 mph at times. Still, it's a good enough day that even the thin, crescent moon wants to hang out a little longer. You can see it through 4 o'clock. That's when high temperatures will hit the middle 60s, seasonably mild for this time of year.
The aforementioned noticeable breeze will diminish after dark Wednesday, allowing temperatures to tumble into the 30s. So, Thursday will start chilly, but it will end a touch warmer with highs in the middle to possibly upper 60s. Skies will remain clear from start to finish, and even Friday should begin with some sunshine, but then clouds increase later in the day as a weak disturbance in the Great Lakes slides in our direction. This could bring a few light rain showers late Friday into Friday night, mostly points north towards the Poconos and northwestern New Jersey. Be sure to factor the chance for these in for those Friday night high school football games or for those towns that trick-or-treat for Halloween that night, but any rain at this point looks light, scattered, and limited in coverage.
So will the weekend before Halloween be a trick or a treat weather-wise? Well, there’s still some uncertainty with respect to the forecast. But at least for now, Saturday looks to be the better weekend day, like last weekend, and Sunday the wetter one. The weekend should feature cooler temperatures with highs only in the upper 50s, with at least some sunshine on Saturday and some rain on Sunday, but the specifics of the weekend forecast depend on the evolution and track of a developing low pressure. Drier and brighter weather should return early next week.
Wishes for a wonderful Wednesday ahead!