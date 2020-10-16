After soaking up some 70-degree sunshine the past few days, our work week is ending the same way it began on Monday. Friday brought a soaking rain (around 1") along and east of the Interstate 95 corridor, and delivered some occasional light rain and drizzle (around or less than 0.10") for most of us across eastern Pennsylvania and northwestern New Jersey. It's a cool and cloudy day as well, with daytime temperatures mostly in the 50s. As developing low pressure off the Mid-Atlantic coast helps push a cold front farther out to sea tonight, the wet weather will end, skies will begin to clear, and a drier weekend will follow as high pressure builds in. Expect a pair of mostly sunny days for Saturday and Sunday, with Saturday the cooler of the two. As high pressure crests overhead Saturday night, expect some widespread frost as lows drop well into the 30s. But despite a frosty Sunday morning, a slow and steady warming trend could bring highs back up to 70 degrees later next week. Outside of a shower or two, much of the week is dry as any fronts stay up over the Great Lakes to our north and west until late in the week.
TONIGHT
Rain and drizzle will taper off this evening from west to east, and skies will eventually begin to clear later at night as cooler and drier air works in. Cooler air will continue to become more established, as lows drop into the upper 30s, but with enough winds and clouds to prevent any frost or freeze concerns tonight for most of us.
THIS WEEKEND
Behind our front and departing coastal low, Saturday should be quite cool and rather brisk to start, but also drier with skies turning out mostly sunny. Expect highs only in the upper 50s though, with the morning breeze adding an additional chill but with winds diminishing as high pressure builds in. With mainly clear skies and light wind Saturday night as high pressure parks itself overhead, expect a cold night with lows in the low to mid 30s and a widespread frost for many, and a freeze for some , especially in the normally colder higher elevations. After a frosty start on Sunday, expect lots of sunshine with afternoon temperatures inching back up to seasonable in the low 60s.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
A cold front will be trying to press in from our north and west throughout the week but will have a tough time making any headway as it encounters a strong ridge of high pressure near and just off the East Coast. While we can’t entirely rule out a shower from the front, mainly Monday night and again Wednesday night, it appears right now that much of this time frame will be mostly dry with a mix of sun and some cloudier intervals. The ridge of high pressure on the East Coast should also help establish a more southerly wind flow which will continue warming our highs back to more seasonable levels in the mid to upper 60s. By the end of the week, low 70s are possible.