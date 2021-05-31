After a cloudy, rainy, windy and chilly holiday weekend, we'll see improvements as the days go on this week. Fortunately, we save the best for last as mother nature will provide us with a much-improved weather for Memorial Day Monday.
Expect a return to dry weather with a decent amount of sunshine and much warmer, more comfortable high temperatures for outdoor plans or events. The warming that commences on Monday won’t stop there as highs will get back to more seasonable levels in the mid and upper 70s moving through much of the week with a return to 80-degree readings by the very end of the week into next weekend.
Humidity, heat and storm chances, however, will return as we get into the latter half of the week.
MEMORIAL DAY
Here's our hope for having one decent day for outdoor activities this holiday weekend. Our pesky storm system will move far enough away to the north across New England that any rain for the large majority of our area will be done with by sunrise Monday.
The one exception will be areas north of Interstate 80, where a stray shower may linger early on around sunrise. Even here though, don’t expect that chance for a shower to last too long during the morning.
High pressure will gradually build in from the west as the day progresses, so, expect morning clouds to break for a decent amount of sunshine by the afternoon with highs getting back in the low to mid 70s. While that's still a tad below normal for this time of the year, it's much improved and more comfortable for outdoor activities compared to this past weekend.
TUESDAY
The pick day this week. This is your next guaranteed dry day courtesy of high pressure overhead with a mix of sun and clouds and seasonably warm high temperatures back into the mid and upper 70s. A nice start to June looks to be in the cards.
WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY
Warmer and somewhat more humid air looks poised to return toward the second half of the new week. While highs look to return to the upper 70s and lower 80s, shower and thunderstorm chances likely are back in the forecast.
This will be courtesy of a slow moving frontal boundary moving in from the west while an upper level trough slowly moves through from the west as well. No one day will be a washout, but it'll be more like a classic springtime/early summer feel.
At this time, Wednesday is probably your driest day through this period with just a slight chance for a shower in the afternoon, mainly north and west of the Lehigh Valley. Expect a greater chance for scattered showers or a thunderstorm on Thursday and Friday with more cloud cover those days as well.
SATURDAY AND SUNDAY
The first weekend in June will certainly feel more like summer with high temperatures growing through the 80s. Humidity will also come back, making it feel a bit sticky and muggy. Overall, we'll keep the springtime, early summery trend in place with the chance for an afternoon pop-up shower or storm, but it won't be anything like this past weekend.
