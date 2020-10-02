We’ve been tracking a weak disturbance crossing the area going back to late last night which delivered a little bit of rain to the area. That rain was much lighter compared to Tuesday night and Wednesday morning as many locations only received a couple hundredths of an inch or just a little over a tenth of an inch of total rainfall. That rain has since come to an end as our disturbance exits away to the north and east. We will now see the sun return for the rest of today and last through most of what should be a fairly nice first weekend of October weather-wise. High pressure should deliver lots of sunshine Saturday into early Sunday before clouds increase ahead of another fast-moving system that will deliver another round of light rain Sunday night into Monday. All the while, cooler air continues to become more established, with highs mostly in the mid 60s into early next week, just a touch below our normal high for early October.
TODAY
A cold front remains anchored offshore while a wave of low pressure continues to head north along the boundary moving further away from our region across New England. The rain that this low brought is now done with, and we can expect a dry remainder of the day with a fair amount of sunshine returning mixed with cumulus clouds. Cooler air is building in on a west-northwesterly wind flow behind the aforementioned front, so highs today will be a bit cooler compared to yesterday topping out in the mid 60s.
TONIGHT
Our storm system from last night and this morning will be long gone by tonight while high pressure gradually builds in from our west. As a result, our skies should be mainly clear with low temperatures falling back to some pretty cool levels for this time of the year in the low to mid 40s.
THIS WEEKEND
Saturday will be the better of the two weekend days with mostly sunny skies and a crisp, cool feel with seasonably cool highs in the mid 60s once again, but overnight lows dipping down to around 40 degrees thanks to mainly clear skies and light winds. While Sunday begins with sunshine, clouds will increase ahead of our next weather maker, an area of low pressure that will track across the Ohio Valley and in our direction by Monday. A few showers are possible by Sunday evening, especially west of the Lehigh Valley, with steadier rain showers coming in Sunday night and lingering into Monday.
MONDAY
Our low pressure will reorganize off the Mid-Atlantic coast on Monday and slide out to sea, but linger long enough to give us a mostly cloudy and damp start to the week with some rain showers hanging around. Highs will be in the low 60s given the cloudy and wet weather.
TUESDAY
High pressure returns for Tuesday leading to mostly sunny skies and warmer temperatures. Thanks to a light southwesterly wind flow returning, afternoon highs should climb back to more seasonable levels in the upper 60s.