Well Thursday was every bit as gray, damp, and dreary as expected, even if the rain wasn't as heavy as anticipated for some. The heaviest rain and a few severe storms were confined to areas along the I-95 corridor, while it was mostly light rain and drizzle farther northwest towards the I-78 corridor. Whether you were a little or a lot wet, we will clear out and dry out overnight into Friday, with a brisk west to northwest breeze bringing in a shot of comfier and drier air to wrap up the week. Seasonable warmth and humidity return for the weekend, with partly sunny skies expected with moderate humidity levels both weekend days. Saturday afternoon and evening gets the nod as the most likely time for a shower or storm over the weekend, which looks more dry than wet overall with any thunderstorm activity likely scattered and not widespread or long-lasting. Rain chances are even higher later Monday and Monday night, before another shot of dry and comfy weather likely builds in for the middle of next week.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT
While clouds and a few showers or a thunderstorm will linger into the evening hours, we should dry out and then partially clear out overnight as a west to northwest breeze picks up later tonight and helps with the drying process. It will also turn less humid as a result, with lows around 60 degrees as the drier and comfier air returns.
FRIDAY
We'll wrap up the week on a drier and brighter note, albeit a bit breezy, with partly sunny skies, lower humidity, and comfortably warm highs around 80-85 degrees. Expect a rather brisk west to northwest breeze around 10-20mph and gusty, but it will be a dry and comfortable end to the week, leading into a mostly clear and comfy Friday night with lows in the upper 50s.
THIS WEEKENED
A fairly typical weather weekend for the first half of August is on the way, warm but not hot, humid but not oppressively so, and partly sunny and mostly but not entirely dry with Saturday afternoon being the best chance for a few scattered showers or thunderstorms. Highs will be in the mid 80s both weekend days, right where they should be for a typical early August weekend, with lows mostly in the low to mid 60s. Most of Saturday is dry, but we'll highlight a 40% chance of a few thunderstorms in the afternoon. Sunday's rain chance is even smaller and most places likely stay entirely dry, but we'll leave a small 20% chance of a stray and spotty t-storm to sneakily pop up.
MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT
Another somewhat vigorous disturbance will slide in our direction later Monday and Monday night, with a good chance of some widespread showers and thunderstorms during that time frame. Monday should feature sunshine mixing with increasing clouds ahead of that disturbance, with highs in the low 80s and continued moderate humidity levels.
MIDDLE OF NEXT WEEK
A shower or t-storm may linger Tuesday as some upper level energy lingers behind our Monday night disturbance, but much of the day looks dry with some sunshine mixing in with the leftover clouds. Wednesday still looks great with partly to mostly sunny skies, somewhat lower humidity, and highs in the low 80s.
TRACK THE WEATHER: