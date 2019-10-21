TODAY: Mostly sunny and mild. High: 68
TONIGHT: Clear early, then increasing clouds. Low: 51
TUESDAY: Cloudy and breezy with rain likely, mainly during the afternoon and evening. High: 62 Low: 46
|NO WIDESPREAD WARNINGS, WATCHES, OR ADVISORIES AT THIS TIME
When it comes to the weekend, Saturday won the "best weekend day" award no contest, and the best football day award while we're at it. Plenty of sunshine was followed by a Penn State win against Michigan. A big turn around compared to last year, and a big turn around weather-wise and football-wise by Sunday.
Moisture tied to what was once Tropical Storm Nestor spoiled any outdoor plans with persistent rain. The heaviest rain fell in Delaware and New Jersey where totals ranged from 0.50-1.00". Thus, temperatures were cooler, in the 50s...followed by a not so hot Eagles performance against Dallas.
Now there's today, Monday, a lackluster calendar day with a bright future. Yes, there were some patches of fog in the morning, but sunshine quickly burned these off and will prevail for the majority of the day courtesy of an area of high pressure. That high is tucked between Sunday's departing system and Tuesday's incoming system providing a mini-vacation from any weather drama. Highs will respond nicely to increasing sunshine, climbing well into the 60s before skies cloud up at night.
Most of Tuesday's rain will happen during the afternoon and even, with perhaps an October rumble of thunder a time or two. That said, some drizzle during the first part of Tuesday is also a possibility enhanced by an ocean breeze.
Sunshine will return by Wednesday, accompanied by a pleasant west wind. Highs in the lower 60s will tumble into the upper 30s at night, leading to a chilly start to Thursday, followed by a mild finish in the middle to upper 60s.
Our weather will get a little more complicated by Friday as a cold front moves in with the chance for rain late in the day or at night. Whether or not a wave of low pressure develops along that front, impacting our weekend, is the question.
Wishes for a productive day back to work and school!