NJZ001-007-008-PAZ061-062-280815- /O.NEW.KPHI.FR.Y.0005.200428T0600Z-200428T1200Z/ Sussex-Warren-Morris-Lehigh-Northampton- Including the cities of Newton, Washington, Morristown, Allentown, Bethlehem, and Easton 312 PM EDT Mon Apr 27 2020 ...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM EDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...In New Jersey, Sussex, Warren and Morris. In Pennsylvania, Lehigh and Northampton. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 8 AM EDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. && $$