TODAY: Cloudy with a shower or some drizzle, followed by steadier rain late in the day. High: 64
TONIGHT: Rain through the evening, then turning mainly clear. Low: 46
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and breezy. High: 64 Low: 38
|NO WIDESPREAD WARNINGS, WATCHES, OR ADVISORIES AT THIS TIME
From late August into early October, rain gauges across the mid-Atlantic were running on empty. But in just the last week, a couple of soaking systems drove area rainfall deficits the opposite direction, putting what we expect will be major dents in the drought monitor set to release this Thursday. The data is collected through Tuesday morning, meaning it'll likely miss out on another round of rain in our immediate future later this afternoon and evening. That's when steady, occasionally heavy rain will be spreading from west to east ahead of a cold front.
It's the same cold front that was the cause of the widespread severe weather in the Southern Plains Sunday night. Thankfully, the front will be minus the damaging winds and tornadoes when it arrives in our backyards later Tuesday, but it will bring a solid soaking in terms of rain, with likely widespread rainfall totals of a ½ inch to 1 inch. The day won’t be a complete washout as clouds only spit or sprinkle up until that afternoon and evening commute back home from work. While a rumble of thunder can’t entirely be ruled out, the best chance for any organized thunderstorms should remain well to our south across Virginia and the Carolinas.
The front will sweep clouds and rain out to sea while we're sleeping with skies turning clear towards dawn Wednesday. Winds will do a “180” and come around from the west, also blowing a bit briskly at times, but not nearly as gusty as last week’s bout with strong winds. High pressure gradually builds in and ensures mostly sunny skies for Wednesday and Thursday and even the start of Friday, before clouds increase late in the day as the work week wraps up. There’s no wild temperature swings in sight this week either, with highs mostly in the low to mid 60s throughout the week, around or just a bit above average for late October.
Since it’s never too early to look ahead to the weekend, especially as it’s the weekend before Halloween, will start with a small weather "trick" for Friday evening when a few showers will be possible. It's no big deal, but something ghosts and goblins will have to ward off with an umbrella, mainly the farther north you go Friday night. Things get a little more interesting for Saturday and Sunday with rain perhaps haunting our weekend days. If an area of high pressure hangs out through Sunday, then the entire weekend will be dry. But if that high pulls a meteorological trick of sorts and departs early, then clouds and rain looming to our south and west may try to sneak in. Time will tell, so stay tuned.
