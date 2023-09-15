It's September weather at its finest over the last few days, with cool and comfy overnight lows close to 50 degrees, and refreshingly mild afternoon highs in the low to mid 70s, with plenty of sunshine all the while. And minus one small bump along our nice weather road for Sunday and Sunday night when our only chance of wet weather arrives, it's more of this quintessential September weather for Saturday, and for most of next week as well. Hurricane Lee will pass hundreds of miles to our east over the next 24 hours, providing nothing more than a brisk breeze and some rough surf and rip currents along the coast. After a nice Saturday, it's a cold front that approaches later Sunday that will bring more clouds and some showers for the second half of the weekend. While the rain won't be heavy, there will be occasional showers Sunday and Sunday night, before skies clear out on Monday and the sunny, comfy, dry, and pleasant weather returns for most of next week, with 70s by day and 50s at night through the start of fall next Saturday.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT
There will be some high clouds overnight, especially north and east of the Lehigh Valley, the outer fringe cirrus clouds from Hurricane Lee, well offshore to our east. Still, a clear to partly cloudy, cool, and comfy night should be in the cards, with lows close to 50 degrees once again. A little northerly breeze will linger, especially in the higher elevations, say around 10-15mph in spots.
SATURDAY
This will be the better weekend day, as rain chances have increased for Sunday. Look for partly to mostly sunny skies, with some high clouds mixed with the sunshine especially north and east of the Lehigh Valley. There will be a bit of a northwest breeze, around 10-20mph, with Hurricane Lee well to our east and north. However, expect high surf and rip currents if you're at the beach for the last weekend of summer (fall officially begins next Saturday September 23rd). Highs will be in the low to mid 70s, with continued refreshingly low humidity levels. Skies should be clear to partly cloudy Saturday night, with chilly overnight lows into the upper 40s as winds diminish.
SUNDAY
While we may begin Sunday with some sunshine, it now looks to be an earlier arrival of clouds and rain chances, as early as midday Sunday into the afternoon. It also looks a little wetter than it did a few days ago, not a washout but with a few rounds of showers Sunday afternoon and overnight, likely amounting to around a quarter of an inch of rain on average. Highs will be in the low 70s, with the morning drier and better and the afternoon cloudier and wetter. Despite Sunday's forecast turning a little more pessimistic, it's still the only chance of rain in the forecast through all of next week.
MONDAY
While a spotty shower may linger early Monday, expect clouds to mix with some sunshine and a mainly dry day overall, with highs in the mid 70s as skies become at least partly sunny. Even nicer weather awaits the rest of next week, as summer will conclude with a sunny, dry, and pleasant stretch of weather.
REST OF NEXT WEEK
Look for partly to mostly sunny skies as high pressure controls our weather for most of next week, with highs in the mid 70s each afternoon and the humidity remaining a non-factor. Overnight lows will remain nice for sleeping and generally in the 50s.
